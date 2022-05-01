Giants sign Edwards

Cowichan Valley Capital forward becomes fourth player from the 2005 draft class to sign

Cowichan Valley Capitals player Matthew Edwards has signed with the Vancouver Giants.

Barclay Parneta, general manager of the Langley-based WHL franchise, made the announcement Tuesday, April 26 .

Edwards, a 6’2” and 195 lb. forward who hails from Saskatoon, has signed a Western Hockey League Standard Player Agreement.

Originally selected by the Giants in round 4 (76th overall) of the 2020 WHL prospects draft, Edwards appeared in 43 games with the BCHL’s Capitals this season and registered three goals, three assists and 42 penalty minutes.

He appeared in four additional playoff games earlier this month.

“I couldn’t be more excited to begin the next chapter of my junior hockey career with the Vancouver Giants,” said Edwards. “I’m grateful to the Vancouver Giants organization for the opportunity, and I’m looking forward to training camp and competing for a roster spot next season.”

“Matthew’s transition to junior hockey was successful this season, and we’re excited for him to begin the next stage of his development with the Vancouver Giants,” added Parneta. “With his size and skill-set, he’ll be a strong addition to our current group of 2005-born players.”

Edwards is the fourth player from the 2005 draft class to sign with the Giants. He joins Mazden Leslie (Round 1), Ty Halaburda (Round 2) and Ethan Semeniuk (Round 3).

