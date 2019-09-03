Brendan Budy is a former Langley Rivermen team captain. (Garrett James/Langley Events Centre)

Giants sign former Langley Rivermen team captain

Brendan Budy was playing for Red Deer

Langley-based Vancouver Giants have acquired 2000-born forward Brendan Budy, a Langley native and former Rivermen team captain, along with a conditional draft pick from the Red Deer Rebels.

In exchange, the Giants have dealt 2002-born defenceman Joel Sexsmith from Edmonton, and a conditional draft pick to Red Deer.

Brendan Budy checks in at 5’10” and 179-pounds. He was originally drafted by the Rebels in the fourth round (69th overall) in the 2015 WHL Bantam Draft. Last season, Budy recorded 11 goals and 20 assists for 31 points in 31 games with the USHL’s Tri-City Storm. He also appeared in six games with the University of Denver prior to joining the Storm.

His two previous seasons (2016-17 and 2017-18) were spent in the BCHL with the Langley Rivermen. Budy served as team captain during the 2017-18 season and led the Rivermen in scoring with 22 goals and 34 assists in 49 games.

His lone Midget season was spent with the Delta Academy Prep team in 2015-16 where he scored 19 goals and added 24 assists through 27 games. That season he helped Team BC capture a bronze medal at the Western Canadian U-16 Challenge Cup. Internationally, Budy won a gold medal with Canada West at the 2017 World Junior A. Challenge. e.

Sexsmith spent last season with the Delta Academy. In 15 games, he registered five goals and seven assists for 12 points. Additionally, he’s dressed in five games for the Giants over the past two seasons. He was originally drafted ninth overall by Swift Current in 2017.

READ MORE: Giants down Chiefs

Giants have also traded 2001-born defenceman Parker Hendren from Regina, to the Everett Silvertips in exchange for a conditional draft pick.

Originally selected by the Giants in the seventh round of the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft, Hendren appeared in 26 games last season. He scored one goal and added one assist along with a +2 rating and two penalty minutes. He’s appeared in 36 total games with the Giants over the past two seasons.

Giants will host the Victoria Royals on Friday, September 6th at 7:30 p.m. on home ice at the Langley Events Centre.

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: sports@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
Giants down Chiefs

Just Posted

Summerset deemed ‘surreal’

Inagural three-day music and arts festival attracts an estimated 10,000 to Fort Langley

Giants sign former Langley Rivermen team captain

Brendan Budy was playing for Red Deer

Langley City building inspector seeks provincial nod in Aldergrove-Abby

Manjit Sohi latest to declare hopes of dethroning Darryl Plecas as BC Liberal in Abbotsford South

LETTER: Heading back to class, be true to yourself

A once bullied person suggests Carson’s death can create a positive legacy for kids trying to fit in

Giants down Chiefs

Second win in as many days for Langley-based hockey team

‘Catastrophic’: Hurricane Dorian parks over the Bahamas

Red Cross said about 45% of the homes in Grand Bahama and Abaco were believed to have been severely damaged or destroyed

B.C. aviation company sends helicopters to fight fires in Amazon

Three helicopters from Coulson Aviation are enroute to Bolivia under temporary contract

New ride-hailing app says it will operate across B.C.

Lyft and Uber have both said they plan to operate in the Lower Mainland

Should voting be mandatory in federal elections?

Fifty-seven per cent of British Columbians surveyed said they support compulsory voting

Burnaby Hospital redevelopment to include two new towers

Premier John Horgan says refit will add 400 beds, cancer centre

No parole for 15 years for B.C. mother who killed daughter

Lisa Batstone smothered eight-year-old Teagan to death in 2014

Online vaccination registry to launch in September as B.C. targets non-immunized kids

Move comes as kids go back to school

B.C. coroner, RCMP investigate after man who paraglided off Stawamus Chief dies

40-year -old man lost control and crashed into the log boom area

Environment champions want voters to make climate their main priority this fall

Voters take to the polls in October

Most Read