Giants sign former Langley Rivermen team captain

Langley-based Vancouver Giants have acquired 2000-born forward Brendan Budy, a Langley native and former Rivermen team captain, along with a conditional draft pick from the Red Deer Rebels.

In exchange, the Giants have dealt 2002-born defenceman Joel Sexsmith from Edmonton, and a conditional draft pick to Red Deer.

Brendan Budy checks in at 5’10” and 179-pounds. He was originally drafted by the Rebels in the fourth round (69th overall) in the 2015 WHL Bantam Draft. Last season, Budy recorded 11 goals and 20 assists for 31 points in 31 games with the USHL’s Tri-City Storm. He also appeared in six games with the University of Denver prior to joining the Storm.

His two previous seasons (2016-17 and 2017-18) were spent in the BCHL with the Langley Rivermen. Budy served as team captain during the 2017-18 season and led the Rivermen in scoring with 22 goals and 34 assists in 49 games.

His lone Midget season was spent with the Delta Academy Prep team in 2015-16 where he scored 19 goals and added 24 assists through 27 games. That season he helped Team BC capture a bronze medal at the Western Canadian U-16 Challenge Cup. Internationally, Budy won a gold medal with Canada West at the 2017 World Junior A. Challenge. e.

Sexsmith spent last season with the Delta Academy. In 15 games, he registered five goals and seven assists for 12 points. Additionally, he’s dressed in five games for the Giants over the past two seasons. He was originally drafted ninth overall by Swift Current in 2017.

READ MORE: Giants down Chiefs

Giants have also traded 2001-born defenceman Parker Hendren from Regina, to the Everett Silvertips in exchange for a conditional draft pick.

Originally selected by the Giants in the seventh round of the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft, Hendren appeared in 26 games last season. He scored one goal and added one assist along with a +2 rating and two penalty minutes. He’s appeared in 36 total games with the Giants over the past two seasons.

Giants will host the Victoria Royals on Friday, September 6th at 7:30 p.m. on home ice at the Langley Events Centre.

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: sports@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________