Giants sign import to Langley-based hockey team

A German import is being added to the G-Men’s team roster.

The Langley-based Vancouver Giants signed 2000-born forward Yannik Valenti, from Bad Tolz, Germany, announced general manager Glen Hanlon.

Originally selected by the Giants in the second round (66th overall) of the 2017 CHL Import Draft, Valenti checks in at 5 ft. 10 in. and 174 pounds and is eligible for the 2019 NHL draft. He has been signed to a standard Western Hockey League player agreement with the Giants for the 2018-19 season, Hanlon said.

In 36 games this season with Jungadler Mannheim’s U-19 team, Valenti has posted 34 goals and 18 assists for 52 points.

Additionally, Valenti has suited up in four games for Adler Mannheim in the Deutschen Eishockey Liga (DEL) and three games on loan with the EC Kassel Huskies in the DEL2 league.

Valenti is the second youngest player to ever play in the DEL.

Last season as a 16-year-old, he potted 20 goals and 23 assists for 43 points and a +13 rating in 40 games played with Jungadler Mannheim U-19. He helped Jungadler Mannheim’s U-19 team to DNL league championships in each of the past two seasons.

“Yannik is a dynamic, highly skilled player who has the ability to be an impact offensive player for us in the seasons to come,” Hanlon said. “We’re very excited to add a player of his skill-set and character to our roster for next season and he’s excited to come to Vancouver to begin the next chapter of his junior hockey career.”

Tonight in Kennewick, Wash. the Vancouver Giants continue their southern road-swing when they clash with the Tri-City Americans.

Tomorrow night the G-Men battle Spokane before returning to Kennewick for a Sunday showdown with the Americans.