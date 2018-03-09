Giants sign import to Langley-based hockey team

G-Men have signed a young German player for the upcoming season.

A German import is being added to the G-Men’s team roster.

The Langley-based Vancouver Giants signed 2000-born forward Yannik Valenti, from Bad Tolz, Germany, announced general manager Glen Hanlon.

Originally selected by the Giants in the second round (66th overall) of the 2017 CHL Import Draft, Valenti checks in at 5 ft. 10 in. and 174 pounds and is eligible for the 2019 NHL draft. He has been signed to a standard Western Hockey League player agreement with the Giants for the 2018-19 season, Hanlon said.

In 36 games this season with Jungadler Mannheim’s U-19 team, Valenti has posted 34 goals and 18 assists for 52 points.

Additionally, Valenti has suited up in four games for Adler Mannheim in the Deutschen Eishockey Liga (DEL) and three games on loan with the EC Kassel Huskies in the DEL2 league.

Valenti is the second youngest player to ever play in the DEL.

Last season as a 16-year-old, he potted 20 goals and 23 assists for 43 points and a +13 rating in 40 games played with Jungadler Mannheim U-19. He helped Jungadler Mannheim’s U-19 team to DNL league championships in each of the past two seasons.

“Yannik is a dynamic, highly skilled player who has the ability to be an impact offensive player for us in the seasons to come,” Hanlon said. “We’re very excited to add a player of his skill-set and character to our roster for next season and he’s excited to come to Vancouver to begin the next chapter of his junior hockey career.”

Tonight in Kennewick, Wash. the Vancouver Giants continue their southern road-swing when they clash with the Tri-City Americans.

Tomorrow night the G-Men battle Spokane before returning to Kennewick for a Sunday showdown with the Americans.

Previous story
Vancouver Canuck Prospect Spotlight: Matt Brassard on track with Oshawa

Just Posted

Langley developer under RCMP investigation

Court heard that a builder violated his bail by flying to Mexico.

Giants sign import to Langley-based hockey team

G-Men have signed a young German player for the upcoming season.

Langley’s Team Tardi advances to the semis in world junior curling fight

Victories today against Russia and Germany secured the Canadian team chance to battle U.S. again.

Cpl. Neuman is the ‘new man’ at Aldergrove CPO

RCMP veteran takes charge at Aldergrove Community Policing Office

Wildcats crush Gators championship dreams

Surrey’s Tamanawis Wildcats will play Semiahmoo Totems in Friday’s semifinals at Langley Events Centre

Canada unveils new $10 bill featuring black businesswoman

Viola Desmond refused to leave a ‘whites-only’ section of a segregated movie theatre in Nova Scotia

‘Trump doesn’t care much about the rules,’ says former minister of internatinal trade

MP Ed Fast spoke to farmers about NAFTA negotiations

BCHL Today: Prince George and Powell River close to moving on

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Prince Rupert Grain cancels 350,000 tonnes of business

Average of 18-day wait time for grain vessels in Port of Prince Rupert on B.C.’s North Coast

VIDEO: Brenda Lucki to lead RCMP as force struggles with bullying, sexism

Trudeau confirms appointment of 31-year veteran Brenda Lucki as the Mounties’ new chief commissioner

5 to start your day

Chilliwack woman gets 4.5 years for tax evasion, babies welcomed in the legislature and more

Fight for autism diagnosis arduous for adults in B.C.

Public funding scarcely available for people over 19 with the disorder

Former Halifax child prodigy designs origami robots

Erik Demaine thinks the technology behind his self-folding printable robots could one day evolve into biomedical devices

Canada’s entertainment industry drafts collective code of conduct

A group of Canadian entertainment organizations has drafted a new collective code of conduct in response to sexual misconduct allegations flooding the industry

Most Read