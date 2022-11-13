Giants welcome a Langley layer to the team

Dylan Anderson was signed by his hometown team

A Langley hockey player has signed a contract with the Vancouver Giants

The teams’ general manager Barclay Parneta announced on Wednesday, Nov. 9 that they have added an overage defenseman to the squad – signing 2002-born defender Dylan Anderson of Langley in the place of Tom Cadieux of Saskatoon.

Dylan Anderson (5’11”, 187-pounds) was signed by his hometown team after starting the season with the Salmon Arm Silverbacks of the BCHL.

He spent the previous three seasons with the Everett Silvertips in the WHL. Last year, he had three goals and seventeen assists for 20 points in 62 games.

The Giants thanked Tom Cadieux for his contributions to the team and wished him the best.

