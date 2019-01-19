VIDEO: Giants wrap southern swing with 6-4 win in Spokane

The G-Men rejoiced with a 6-4 victory over the Chiefs in Spokane Friday. Next up is a game back home tonight against Moose Jaw. (Larry Brunt/Special to Black Press)

Vancouver Giants have matched their longest winning streak of the season thanks to their latest road triumph.

Friday night in Spokane, Wash., the Langley-based G-Men earned a 6-4 come-from-behind victory over the Spokane Chiefs, extending their winning streak to five games.

Jared Dmytriw scored twice for the Giants (who are now 28-12-2-2) while his linemates Dawson Holt (three assists) and Owen Hardy (two assists) combined for five points.

The forward tandem of Davis Koch and Tristen Nielsen each added a goal and an assist for the Giants who trailed Friday’s game 3-0 9:08 into the period.

Luc Smith had two goals in response for the Chiefs (who currently sit 24-14-2-2) who lost for the first time in five games.

.

BOX SCORE

1st Period:

Spokane’s Luc Smith opened the scoring for the Chiefs just 1:28 into the first period on a power play when he one-timed a Riley Woods feed past Giants starter David Tendeck beside the net.

Then, Smith parked himself in front of Tendeck and deflected home his second of the night off a Jaret Anderson-Dolan shot from the right-wing circle. Smith’s 20th came via the power play.

At 9:08 of the first, Spokane’s Nolan Reid extended the Chiefs lead to 3-0 off a shot from the right-wing point. Reid’s goal also came courtesy of the power play, which finished the game three-for-three for Spokane.

And finally, Nielsen got the Giants on the board at 18:33, when he slid a backhand shot by the blocker of Chiefs starter Bailey Brkin.

Vancouver led shots on goal that period, 13-12.

2nd Period:

Giants captain, Dmytriw, notched his first of two goals on the night off an odd-man rush at 1:57. Holt and Dallas Hines earned assists.

Then, at 6:11 of the second, Seth Bafaro scored his first goal for the Giant off a slick back-door feed from Holt, tying the game 3-3.

And less than two minutes later, Dmytriw snuck into the slot and wired his 10th of the season past Bailey Brkin at 8:40 to give the Giants a 4-3 lead.

Again, the Giants led that period with shots on goal, 10-6.

3rd Period:

Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Filip Kral got the Chiefs back even at 4:12 when he snapped a shot past Tendeck’s glove.

But Vancouver retaliated. Off a two-on-one rush, Koch one-timed a Nielsen feed past a diving Brkin at the 11:11 mark.

Then, the defeat was sealed when rookie Justin Sourdif when he scored his 11th of the season. He ended all hopes of a Spokane comeback when he scored into an empty net with 39 seconds remaining in the third.

Once again, a close rivalry, with Vancouver leading shots on goal by only one in the final period, 10-9.

Next up, Giants are back home tonight to take on the Moose Jaw Warriors at the Langley Events Centre starting at 7 p.m.

.

BY THE NUMBERS

• Final Score: Vancouver Giants 6 – Spokane Chiefs 4

• Final Shots: Vancouver 34 – Spokane 27

• Spokane Power Play: 3/3

• Vancouver Power Play: 0/1

• David Tendeck: 23/27 saves for Vancouver (16-9-1-0)

• Bailey Brkin: 28/33 saves for Spokane (17-8-1-1)

• 3 Stars: 1) Dmytriw (VAN – 2G), 2) Koch (VAN – 1G, 1A), and 3) Smith (SPO – 2G)

• The Vancouver Giants have now defeated the Spokane Chiefs in three straight meetings dating back to March 2018. It was their first regulation victory against Spokane since September 2012.

• The Giants improved their road record to 11-7-1-0 and have won three straight games on the road dating back to Jan. 6 in Cranbrook.

• With a goal and an assist in Spokane, Koch extended his point streak to five games. During that span, he’s scored four goals and added nine assists for 13 points. He’s scored goals in four straight and has recorded five consecutive multi-point games.