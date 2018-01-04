Girls invited to make some thunder with Langley lacrosse organization

The Langley Thunder has a development program for girls on Sundays from Jan. 7 to Feb. 11.

The girls take over the lacrosse box each Sunday from Jan. 7 to Feb. 11 for the Langley Thunder Lacrosse development program.

This program is designed to focus on the basic fundamentals of lacrosse through a combination of skill based drills, games and small scrimmages.

The program is designed for girls born between the years 2005 and 2011, and is run at the Langley Events Centre Fieldhouse.

The girls born between 2009 and 2011 go to the morning session which goes 10 to 11:30 a.m. Those born between 2005 and 2008 have a session from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A helmet with face cage is required to take part and the cost of the program is $25.

For information, contact 1vpresident@langleythunder.ca or langleythunder.ca.