Gold, three silver for Langley swimmers

Langley Olympian swimmers captured a gold and three silver medals — as well as many top eight finishes — as the swim club competed at the Swim BC senior circuit long course (50m) meet.

Seven swimmers attended the meet, which was held Saturday at the UBC Aquatic Centre.

Hillary Metcalfe, currently swimming for the UBC Thunderbirds, led the way with a gold in the 100m backstroke, finishing her event in 1:12.55. Metcalfe was also second in the 200m individual medley (2:20.09) and just missed the podium in the 100m backstroke.

Bailey Herbert won silver in the 400m individual medley and was fourth in the 100m and 200m breaststroke events, and fifth in the 200m IM.

Josie Field also won silver with a time of 2:32.83 in the 200m butterfly, as well as eighth in the 50m and 100m butterfly events.