Highlight to Bandits’ season will be hosting 2023 Championship Weekend

Langley-based pro basketball team is gearing up for second season at LEC

This is the Vancouver Bandits fifth Canadian Elite Basketball League season, its second at Langley Events Centre (LEC), and the team will be hosting the 2023 Championship Weekend playoffs at LEC. The team is “excited to fill the stands for an awesome season that will be punctuated by playoffs being hosted on home soil right here in the heart of the Lower Mainland,” said Bandit’s vice-president of communication Andrew Savory. (Bandits/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Vancouver Bandits announced this week that tickets are now on sale for its upcoming 2023 Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) season.

The professional basketball team operates out of Langley Events Centre (LEC) and their second season in this venue kicks off near the end of May, said Bandits team president Dylan Kular.

“The upcoming season is a special landmark for the Vancouver Bandits and CEBL. As we enter our fifth year, we are grateful for the loyalty and passion of a growing fanbase that has helped us become a riveting professional sports and entertainment experience for fans of all ages,” Kular said.

But a key highlight of the team’s upcoming season, he pointed out, will be its hosting of Championship Weekend, which takes place between Aug. 11 and 13.

An annual celebration of the highest level of Canadian professional basketball, Championship Weekend features a post-season format that combines three games of playoff basketball as part of a multi-day festival experience designed to celebrate the intersection of arts, culture, and sport.

As hosts of Championship Weekend, the Bandits receive an automatic semifinal berth.

Both semifinals will be played back-to-back on Friday, Aug. 11. To complete the fun-filled weekend, winners of each semifinal will take to centre court for a shot at the CEBL title on Sunday, Aug. 13.

“Now, as we prepare to host CEBL Championship Weekend, we are excited to showcase a game day spectacle that inspires and attracts fans new and old and that celebrates the passion of one of Canada’s best basketball communities,” Kular said.

Vancouver Bandits season ticket holders enjoy savings over single-game buyers, secure the best available seating locations, receive dedicated service from a member of the Bandits’ sales and service team, 12 games of CEBL basketball, plus a variety of other benefits.

Adding to the value of a season ticket purchase is the inclusion of all three Championship Weekend playoff games in the price of a Bandits season ticket package, the president explained.

Plus, new for the 2023 season are the additions of supplemental rows of seats in the baseline and sideline courtside sections, which have been added to meet the demand of businesses, families, and fans eager to secure a riveting view of CEBL basketball from the floor level, he noted.

That’s added to the Bandits’ 24 executive suites, which are available for full-season, multiple-game, and single-game purchases.

Season tickets are available for purchase and can be accessed by clicking here. Season tickets are priced at just $23 to $39 per game in the seating bowl, which brings fans within a maximum of 14 rows of the Bandits’ home court, helping guests feel as close to the action as possible, said Kular.

Those interested in learning more about tickets for the Vancouver Bandits’ 2023 season can call 604-455-8881 or email tickets@thebandits.ca.

A complete regular season schedule can be found online at thebandits.ca and @vancouverbandits on Instagram and TikTok, as well as @vancitybandits on Facebook and Twitter.

Vancouver Bandits are British Columbia’s professional basketball team. As the westernmost club in the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), the Bandits offer a fast-paced game day atmosphere presented by some of Canada’s top professional athletes at Langley’s own LEC.

