Hockey for Humboldt charity game Friday

Event in Maple Ridge will benefit bus tragedy victims

Hockey for Humboldt is a charity hockey game is being organized in Maple Ridge to raise funds for the victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus tragedy.

Andrew Henderson, who is organizing the game with Darian Sommerfeld, said this Friday night’s event will see Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey alumni take on a team of BC First Responders.

They are still finalizing rosters and have sent invitations to some high profile hockey players. Henderson said there will definitely be some former professional players and onetime junior players on the alumni team.

“We’re also got some kids who are still playing junior, so it should be a good quality hockey game,” said Henderson.

The collision between the Humboldt Broncos team bus and a semi on April 6 resulted in the deaths of 16 people, and 13 more injuries. The response from people across the country has been dramatic, with more than $15 million raised already.

Henderson, who plays with the junior A Olds Grizzlies, wanted to get behind the cause.

“I myself play in Alberta, and I know a lot of the kids on the team,” he said. “I played against kids who were on that bus.”

He has also been the guy looking out the window of the team bus at winter storm conditions.

“It hits close to home for us guys who travel on team buses.”

Other local hockey standouts like Parker Colley of the Nanaimo Clippers, Dryden Michaud of the Surrey Eagles and Brandon Armstrong who played junior in Saskatchewan with the Battleford North Stars have all been invited to take part.

The game will also feature three members of the current Ridge Meadows Flames in Brett Didyk, Ian MacDonald and Liam Evenson playing for their hometown minor hockey team. Newly appointed Flames GM Derek Bedard will be a guest coach.

Entrance to the game will be by donation, and all proceeds will go to the Humboldt Broncos. There will be gift baskets and prizes raffled, a huck-a-puck, 50/50 and a pub night upstairs at the Break Away Bar and Grill after the game.

The game will be played on April 27 at 7:15 p.m. at Planet Ice.

“It’s good to show support, and that Ridge Meadows cares,” said Henderson.

