Video captured on live-stream shows one player kicking another in the face with the blade of his skate. (LiveBarn video)

Video captured on live-stream shows one player kicking another in the face with the blade of his skate. (LiveBarn video)

Hockey player injured by skate blade to the face; Burnaby RCMP investigating

Adult Safe Hockey League said the player has been suspended indefinitely

Burnaby RCMP are investigating after a player was kicked in the face with a skate blade during an adult recreational hockey game.

The incident took place at Burnaby’s Scotia Barn sports complex on July 29. RCMP say the incident was reported on Aug. 2.

”During the incident, the victim was allegedly kicked by another player, causing injuries that required medical treatment. Burnaby RCMP is continuing to investigate the circumstances and actions that led to the player’s injuries.”

The Adult Safe Hockey League, which ran the game, said the conduct of the player “in no way” aligns with the values of the league.

“As a result of their actions, the offending player was issued a match penalty and a game ejection. Subsequently, the player has been suspended indefinitely and will receive supplemental discipline.”

Burnaby RCMP are in possession of video showing one angle of the incident, which has been collected as evidence. Investigators are still in the process of speaking with players and witnesses.

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada wins rhythmic gymnastics gold in team event at Commonwealth Games

Just Posted

Send details about Langley community events and groups to datebook@langleyadvancetimes.com. (Black Press Media files)
COMMUNITY CALENDAR: August is here and there’s lots to do around Langley?

An informal vigil at Innes Corners in Langley City drew about 100 people the day after four people were shot, two killed, in a string of attacks in downtonw Langley City. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Human Rights head calls for homeless protections in wake of attacks in Langley, Vancouver

Firefighters and veterinarians came up with a plan to rescue a horse whose hindquarters were stuck down a septic tank in rural Langley Township on Wednesday, Aug. 4. (Langley Township Fire Department/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Langley firefighters rescue horse that fell into septic tank

Travis Thuro said COVID-19 has opened the flood gates when it comes to his songwriting, providing fodder for his music – some of which he will be performing at an Aldergrove concert Thursday. (Special to The Star)
‘Chaos’ of last two years proved creative