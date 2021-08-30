Im takes MJT Junior Boys Division title as tour comes to Langley

Langley golfer came back after being two shots down

Rainy conditions did not deter Langley golfer Danny Im, who came back to take home the title in theMaple Leaf Junior (MJT) Junior Boys Division as the tour came to Langley’s Pagoda Ridge Golf Course.

An MJT veteran champion, the 17-year-old local Im golfer fired rounds of 73 and 70 (143) to win the title by three shots.

“I hit 17 greens in regulation on the first day and 16 on the second day,” commented Im, who was scarcely off the fairways and greens.

“Even though it rained, the course condition was in great shape and it feels great to come back and win after being two shots down.”

Finishing runner-up with scores of 71 and 75 (146) was 17-year-old Luke Spencer, from Delta.

Junior golfers from across the province took part in the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour’s MJT G&G Prodigy Series at Pagoda Ridge on August 26 and 27, the last tournament counting towards the MJT BC Order of Merit presented by RBC and qualification for the MJT National Championship presented by TaylorMade and adidas Golf.

Despite rainy conditions, the packed event was highlighted by hot scoring throughout as well as a hole-in one by Claudia Zhang, 14, of West Vancouver, BC, on the eighth hole on day two.

Earning her third win of the year in the MJT Girls U15 Division was 13-year-old Amy Lee of Langley.

Lee carded rock-solid back-to-back rounds of 73 and 73 (146), faltering only once over 36 holes but coming back to get the win.

“I was happy with how I played after the first round given how rainy it was,” commented Lee.

“My shots were accurate and I got some good distance with my driver.”

Vancouver golfer YanLing (Elaine) Liu, 13, came second with scores of 74 and 75 (149).

Nanaimo golfer Matthew Wilson, 15, kept hold of the lead for most of the tournament and finished with the victory in the MJT Juvenile Boys Division. Wilson fired 74 and 71 (145), winning by four shots. “My game felt pretty good going into this week, so I knew I could get the job done,” commented Wilson. “I never lost a ball in the tournament and kept the ball in play off the tee.”

Climbing back up the leaderboard to finish in second place was Langley’s Caleb Davies, 16, with scores of 77 and 72 (149).

The BC Junior Tour next heads to Richmond for the MJT Ford Series at Mayfair Lakes Golf and Country Club on Oct, 2 and 3.

The non-profit Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour is Canada’s only national junior tour run exclusively by PGA of Canada Professionals and the ‘Road to College Golf’ in Canada.

