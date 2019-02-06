In this Pacific Coast hockey tourney, players have to be good on the ice and also in school

GVC Avalanche team goaltender Jordan Dobres, with the Richmond Jets hockey association, is given a game MVP medal by Shannon Butler during a Midget “A” Scholarship tournament game Tuesday (Feb. 5) at Minoru Arena, Richmond. (Photo: twitter.com/PCAHAMain)

In a tournament with scholastic and good-sportsmanship twists, some of the region’s best and brightest Midget-aged hockey players will play a pair of games in North Delta this Saturday (Feb. 9).

The rink at Sungod Recreation Centre will host the gold- and bronze-medal finals of the Midget “A” Scholarship tourney, one of six such showcases held annually by Pacific Coast Amateur Hockey Association (PCAHA).

Third-year Midget players were nominated by member associations and then selected to play on one of four all-star teams involved – and not just for their hockey skills. The 17-year-olds must also get good grades in school – minimum C+ average – and play the game clean, without any match penalties or gross misconducts this season.

PCAHA has held the tournament annually since 1978, when it was known as the Canada Dry Midget “A” All-star Tournament.

Today, Vancouver Canucks Alumni Association sponsors the four $500 bursaries to be awarded to one player from each team after the final whistle this Saturday night, for having “best exemplified excellence and sportsmanship during the course of the tournament.” Also, after each game, one player on each team showing those attributes will receive a game MVP award.

Congrats to FVC Oilers #5 DJ Marques @CMHAChiefs on winning the game MVP at the #PCAHA Midget Scholarship Tournament! pic.twitter.com/Ulcsgoo1U9 — PCAHA (@PCAHAMain) February 6, 2019

The showcase is held “to promote the ideals of scholastic achievement and sportsmanship combined with participation in minor hockey at the Midget ‘A’ level, and to recognize the talents of graduating Midget players in both the educational and athletic fields,” according to tournament organizers in a post at pcaha.ca.

The round-robin action began Tuesday (Feb. 5) in West Vancouver and Richmond, with other games planned this week in Maple Ridge, Burnaby, Langley and Hollyburn. Two teams represent the PCAHA’s Fraser Valley conference, and another two rep the association’s Greater Vancouver zone.

Saturday at Sungod (7815 112th St., North Delta), the bronze-medal game starts at 4:45 p.m., followed by the championship contest at 8 p.m.

CLICK HERE to see the full schedule of eight games.

More details about this and other scholarship tournaments held by PCAHA, visit pcaha.ca/scholartourn19/scholarshipTournaments.php.

