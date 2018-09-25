Indigenous athletes in spotlight at BC Sports Hall of Fame

New gallery to feature Carey Price, Kaila Mussel and Richard Peter

A new exhibit at the BC Sports Hall of Fame is shining light on great Indigenous athletes in a first-of-its-kind tribute in Canada.

The Indigenous Sport Gallery opens Wednesday in Vancouver, and features memorabilia including the Chief Thunderbird headdress, several pieces on loan from Montreal Canadians goalie Carey Price, and wheelchair basketball player Richard Peter’s Paralympic medals.

The exhibit, which will be more expansive than the Hall of Fame’s Aboriginal Sports Gallery, is set to be a mix of athletic accomplishments and the complex history of Aboriginal participation in sporting events.

It’s in response to the 84th recommendation in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s calls to action, urging governments and organizations to educate the public on Indigenous sports history.

READ MORE: Spencer O’Brien part of Indigenous Sport Gallery

During a special grand opening event at BC Place on Tuesday, 2018 Hall of Fame inductee Alex Nelson dedicated the gallery’s opening to Indigenous youth with athletic dreams.

“We are all dreamers, and when we wake up reality hits. Today’s dream is reality,” he said. “We want to dedicate this moment to all the young people of our future, that their dreams will become real and true, strong and theirs.”

As a child living in the village of Kingcome, north of Alert Bay, Nelson called soccer his saving grace in surviving seven years in the residential school system. He later went onto found the Aboriginal Sports and Recreation Association of BC.

Nelson celebrated the opening with former athletes featured in the gallery such as Lake Babine First Nation wrestler Delta Dawn Murphy, pro bronc rider Kaila Mussel and former Vancouver Canuck enforcer Gino Odjick.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Assault charge withdrawn vs. ex-Jays pitcher Roberto Osuna
Next story
BMX racing takes Langley barista to World Cup in Argentina

Just Posted

BMX racing takes Langley barista to World Cup in Argentina

Drew Mechielsen encourages other girls to get involved in riding, whether competitive or not.

Aldergrove Mall site becomes election issue

Letter from developers supporting current Township council sparks flurry of responses

Glow festivities in Langley expand to include fall show

Langley nursery transforms greenhouses for a new fall festival of lights, pumpkins, and family fun.

Fort Langley to hold all-candidates meeting

A forum in the village includes Township of Langley school trustee, council, and mayoral candidates.

By-invitation meet-and-greet for Township council candidates draws flak

Organizer rejects complaint it amounted to a slate, calls suggestion a ‘conspiracy theory.’

VIDEO: More cameras, police coming after Marissa Shen killed in Burnaby park

B.C. privacy watchdog worries that the cameras are a ‘slow creep’ to a surveillance state

Veterans Affairs ordered to take second look before supporting vets’ relatives

Liberal government ordered officials to adopt a more critical eye

Dead B.C. motorcyclist was member of group that raced down mountain road

Some group members record their rides on Strathcona Parkway and post times to page

Indigenous athletes in spotlight at BC Sports Hall of Fame

New gallery to feature Carey Price, Kaila Mussel and Richard Peter

B.C. couple who went missing on flight from Edmonton named by family

Family released a statement Wednesday saying they’re still intent on finding the two-seater plane

Abbotsford raccoon dies from injuries suffered in a trap

Wildlife protection group offering $1,000 reward for information about incident

VIDEO: A close look at what you were breathing during the B.C. wildfire season

Electron microscope images show soot and tar particles generated by worst B.C. fire season

B.C. woman donates $250,000 to ovarian cancer research for friends

Two of Patty Pitts’s friends passed away from the disease within a year

B.C. could provide clues as to how New Brunswick electoral results shake out

Premier Christy Clark faced a strikingly similar scenario following the province’s 2017 election

Most Read