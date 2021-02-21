It will be freezing, but Christian Burton is going to take the plunge anyway

Christian Burton is not a cold-weather kind of athlete, but he’s going to take the plunge anyway, getting dunked to help raise funds for Special Olympics (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Burton’s usual sports are basketball, golf and bowling, none of which are exactly winter activities, and the 26-year-old has been known to bundle up when the weather gets chilly, with as many as four layers of clothing.

When Burton recently posed for a photo in his snow-covered back-yard in Strawberry Hills, he was there just long enough to say “it’s freezing,” then dive into a nearby hot tub.

And yet, he has volunteered to take part in the 2021 Virtual Polar Plunge for Special Olympics BC (SOBC).

Running until March 7, it will, due to COVID-19, be a virtual version of the annual event, with participants jumping into tubs of ice, running through sprinklers, and diving into snow.

It is hoped the plunge will help fill some of the shortfall created when Special Olympics had to cancel their fundraising Walk-A-Thon and Bottle Drive events in 2020.

Participants will join other “plungers” on social media to share videos and photos of themselves getting #FreezinForAReason.

Burton will post his plunge on Tuesdays, Feb. 23, to the “Langley Special Olympics Official Group” on Facebook.

So far, he’s raised about $750. Contributions can be made by clicking this link.

All fundraising over $25 raised by registered SOBC athletes will go back to their local group.

On March 8, the event will wrap up with a live show online that will show “plunge” highlights, give out prizes, recognize award winners, and more!

