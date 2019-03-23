Langley Canadians goalie Beckham Beauchamp slaps away a shot from the Hope Wildcats in Saturday play at the Jordan Owens memorial tournament. At the younger age ranges, scores are not recorded but Langley was clearly the dominant team. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

Jordan Owens memorial tournament continues

Players come from as far away as Washington State to take part in fundraiser

There are more players, but less money will be raised this year at the 19th Annual Jordan Owens Memorial Tournament that got under Wednesday night at the Sportplex in Langley.

Held by the Langley Minor Hockey Association (LMHA), the event usually raises about $20,000, but organizers are projecting $10,000 to $12,000 for this year.

Melissa LeClair, LMHA tournament director, said the drop is due to a decline in ad revenue from the tournament program.

“It’s kind of surprising,” LeClair said.

This year, the tournament, for players ranging in age from five to eight years, has drawn 37 teams, slightly more than the average of 35.

Most are Lower Mainland teams, but some came from as far away as Seattle and Vancouver Island to play in the series, which takes its name from seven-year-old Jordan Owens, an avid hockey fan who died from cancer in 1999.

An LMHA online page said Jordan “always demonstrated patience, understanding, and the true meaning of team sport. He carried this with him throughout his illness; often times too ill to do many things, but never really too ill to pick up a hockey stick.”

Action was set to continue through the weekend.

Langley Canadians player Chase Trettenero gets up close with the Hope Wildcats goalie at the Jordan Owens memorial tournament. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

Langley Canadians player Jake Plante goes around a Hope Wildcats rival at the Jordan Owens memorial tournament. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

Langley’s Jake Plante takes a shot. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

Vancouver Island versus the Whatcom team at the Jordan Owens memorial tournament. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

