Team Tardi (a.k.a. Team Canada) has won five games, lost two, putting them in second – tied with the U.S. – after a victory over Korea Wednesday at the world juniors competition in Scotland. (Richard Gray/World Curling Federation)

Junior curlers hang on to second in world competition, beating Korea today

Langley-based Team Tardi win its fifth of seven games today, taking on Germany and Russia Thursday.

Canada recorded a tidy win over Korea today.

An opening six-ender propelled Team Canada (a.k.a. Team Tardi) to an easy 10-3 victory over Korea in just six ends at the World Junior Curling Championships in Aberdeen, Scotland Wednesday.

That has improved the Langley-based curling team’s record to 5-2 in the international event.

Canada is tied for second place – along with the United States – sitting behind undefeated Scotland (7-0) and ahead of Switzerland (4-3).

“Not at all,” third Sterling Middleton said when asked if he ever expected a six in the first end.

“They did throw a tight centre guard in the first end and they looked like they wanted to be aggressive,” Middleton added.

“We made almost every shot in the first end and they had a couple of misses. Our rocks piled up and they missed their last one giving us a free draw for six, which was way better than I expected.”

The team was back to its regular rotation with Tyler Tardi at skip, Middleton at third, Jordan Tardi at second, and Zachary Curtis at lead. Alternate Jacques Gauthier sat this game out.

“We were prepared to play the Koreans,” Middleton said of the big win.

“We had a little intel on them and the strategies they like to play and their game style. We were really just focused on re-settings and trying new things and new systems in place.”

It all worked terrifically for the Langley based team, which will face Russia (1-6) and Germany (3-4) on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Kaitlyn Jones’ junior women’s team, with Kristin Clarke, Karlee Burgess and Lindsey Burgess of Nova scotia representing Canada, defeated Norway 8-6 to officially clinch a playoff spot with a 7-1 record, behind just Sweden (8-0). Those two top teams will clash on Thursday.

RELATED: NEXT UP: Team Canada’s young curlers take on Korea at world juniors Wednesday

RELATED: Langley curlers bounce back with win over U.S.

RELATED: Langley curlers 1 for 1 in Scotland as juniors get underway

RELATED: World stage calls Langley curlers to Scotland

 

Previous story
NEXT UP: Team Canada’s young curlers take on Korea at world juniors Wednesday

Just Posted

Junior curlers hang on to second in world competition, beating Korea today

Langley-based Team Tardi win its fifth of seven games today, taking on Germany and Russia Thursday.

Langley’s $30 million ER expansion moving ahead

The expansion was announced by the Liberals one year ago.

VIDEO: Parkour course for kids offered by Langley City

Indoor training at Timms centre, outdoor at Penzer park

Langley Rivermen pushed to playoff brink by high scoring Desi Burgart and Surrey Eagles

Eagles forward scores four in Surrey’s game four victory Tuesday; series resumes Thursday in Langley

Langley gas prices pass $1.50 mark

Gas stations in Lynden report an increasing number of Canadians are crossing the border in search of cheaper fuel

WATCH: Firefighters use jaws of life to extract Langley crash victim

A collision Wednesday afternoon saw one woman taken by ambulance.

First Nation land transferred as part of resort deal near Kamloops

Crown land is being transferred as part of a deal related to the Valemount Glacier Resort

Carole James hints at changes to B.C. empty home tax

Out-of-province vacation homeowners aren’t speculators, some B.C. residents are

Kelowna actress sues producers over facial injury

Actress Taylor Hickson claims her face was badly cut while filming a horror movie in Winnipeg

B.C. women are financially stretched, alarmingly stressed: survey

Governments, employers and financial institutions urged to resolve the financial health gender gap

Canadian sailor testifies superior sexually assaulted him

A sailor from Halifax told a military court he was raped while aboard a navy destroyer

Rejected rainbow crosswalk sparks community support in Merritt

Merritt comes together following the rejection of a proposed rainbow crosswalk near a school

Possible good news for Canada on tariffs: White House hints ‘carve-out’ coming

Possible middle-of-the road approach on the way bringing temporary relief for Canada, Mexico

Most Canadians can’t name achievements of famous women: poll

Knowledge levels were next to non-existent when respondents were asked about the accomplishments

Most Read