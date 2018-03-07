Junior curlers hang on to second in world competition, beating Korea today

Langley-based Team Tardi win its fifth of seven games today, taking on Germany and Russia Thursday.

Team Tardi (a.k.a. Team Canada) has won five games, lost two, putting them in second – tied with the U.S. – after a victory over Korea Wednesday at the world juniors competition in Scotland. (Richard Gray/World Curling Federation)

Canada recorded a tidy win over Korea today.

An opening six-ender propelled Team Canada (a.k.a. Team Tardi) to an easy 10-3 victory over Korea in just six ends at the World Junior Curling Championships in Aberdeen, Scotland Wednesday.

That has improved the Langley-based curling team’s record to 5-2 in the international event.

Canada is tied for second place – along with the United States – sitting behind undefeated Scotland (7-0) and ahead of Switzerland (4-3).

“Not at all,” third Sterling Middleton said when asked if he ever expected a six in the first end.

“They did throw a tight centre guard in the first end and they looked like they wanted to be aggressive,” Middleton added.

“We made almost every shot in the first end and they had a couple of misses. Our rocks piled up and they missed their last one giving us a free draw for six, which was way better than I expected.”

The team was back to its regular rotation with Tyler Tardi at skip, Middleton at third, Jordan Tardi at second, and Zachary Curtis at lead. Alternate Jacques Gauthier sat this game out.

“We were prepared to play the Koreans,” Middleton said of the big win.

“We had a little intel on them and the strategies they like to play and their game style. We were really just focused on re-settings and trying new things and new systems in place.”

It all worked terrifically for the Langley based team, which will face Russia (1-6) and Germany (3-4) on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Kaitlyn Jones’ junior women’s team, with Kristin Clarke, Karlee Burgess and Lindsey Burgess of Nova scotia representing Canada, defeated Norway 8-6 to officially clinch a playoff spot with a 7-1 record, behind just Sweden (8-0). Those two top teams will clash on Thursday.

RELATED: NEXT UP: Team Canada’s young curlers take on Korea at world juniors Wednesday

RELATED: Langley curlers bounce back with win over U.S.

RELATED: Langley curlers 1 for 1 in Scotland as juniors get underway

RELATED: World stage calls Langley curlers to Scotland