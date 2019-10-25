Kodiaks make a comeback defeating top-division team

The Kodiaks made quite the comeback Wednesday night in Aldergrove as they took down first place in the Harold Brittain Conference – the Maple Ridge Meadows Flames.

The bears got in an early lead against the Flames at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre area. The first period was promising, even with Maple Ridge clocked in more shots on net than the bears (15-7).

The team remained ahead 2-1.

Aldergrove’s Brayden Szabados ensured the bears kept their two-goal lead when the Flames advanced by one goal during the second period.

Szabados scored another shot later in the game and was awarded a first star ranking.

The Kodiaks were set back by a double-minor penalty at 3:49 into the third period. This took away four minutes of essential ice time from an Aldergrove player which was later compounded by another bear’s player penalty for cross-checking.

This gave Maple Ridge a chance to score, and they did – twice during the power play which tied up the game 4-4, sending it into overtime.

The Flames scored first, breaking the initial overtime tension.

In an exciting turn of events, Aldergrove’s Lucas Thompson came back with a goal at 0:42, cinching the team’s win, even with the Flames’ six more shots on net.

The Aldergrove Kodiaks have defeated the Ridge Meadows Flames this evening by a final 5-4 score in overtime. — PJHL (@Pacific_Junior) October 24, 2019

The Kodiak’s winning streak continued into Thursday – and sits now at three games in a row – after defeating the Knights in Surrey 5-3.

Rookie forward Chase Boutilier of Aldergrove registered a hat-trick in his second Pacific Junior Hockey League (PJHL) game, being the first three goals scored.

5-3 the final for @AldKodiaks but MY GOODNESS was that an exciting finish. — Knights Hockey (@SurreyKnights) October 25, 2019

Aldergrove is edging their way back up with an additional five points from their recent victories.