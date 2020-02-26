Aldergrove Kodiaks are in the midst of an all-out battle against their equally-matched rivals, the Mission City Outlaws. (Aldergrove Star files)

Kodiaks to face Mission City Outlaws in junior hockey playoffs

Round two of playoffs kick off Wednesday night in Aldergrove

Aldergrove’s Junior B Kodiaks hockey team are delving into division playoff finals this week, against the undefeated Mission City Outlaws.

After four back-to-back wins against their first playoff opponents – the Ridge Meadows Flames – the team advanced onto the second round in the Harold Brittain Conference division playoffs.

The first two matches against the Outlaws are scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 26 and Thursday, Feb. 27 at the Aldergrove community centre arena at 7:15 p.m.

The bears have been given a home ice advantage, and host the Outlaws for the first two games in their best-of-seven series match-up.

Mission beat the top-ranked team in the Harold Brittain conference, the Langley Trappers, after achieving similar game results as the bears – four consecutive wins.

Now, Aldergrove will meet its match on the ice and fight to the finish line.

[story continues below schedule]

Kodiaks head coach Chris Price said team morale is stronger than it has ever been, in part, due to the number of fans who have come to cheer on the Aldergrove players.

“It really motivates the team,” Price said, mentioning that during away games against the Flames in Maple Ridge, it seemed Aldergrove had more vocal support from the stands.

And by that Monday, “the players [were] still smiling,” Price said.

The coach is encouraging Aldergrove supporters to show up and voice their support this week, as the team takes on its hardest challenge yet.

