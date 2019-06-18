Lacrosse Thunder snap losing streak

Trailing by one goal just past the midway point, the Langley Thunder scored six of the final seven goals to snap a four-game losing streak, defeating the Coquitlam Adanacs 12-8.

The Senior A teams were battling at Coquitlam’s Poirier Sports Complex on Saturday night in Western Lacrosse Association action.

And it was the Thunder’s dynamic duo of Connor Robinson and Dane Dobbie doing the bulk of the damage with some help from the two newest members of the Langley squad.

Dobbie scored five times and finished with seven points while Robinson had a hat trick and eight points in the battle of teams who entered the game with identical 1-5 records.

READ ALSO: Thunder shelled by Burrards in second half

The first period was a high-scoring back-and-forth affair with the teams combining for 11 goals and Langley holding a slim 6-5 lead through 20 minutes. The Adanacs pulled ahead 7-6 just past the 11-minute mark of the second period but from that point on, goaltender Steve Fryer and the Thunder defence allowed just one goal over the final 29 minutes.

Andrew Garant, Brad McCulley and Dylan Kinnear struck for goals less than two minutes apart and even after the Adanacs got one back, it was 9-8 Thunder with 20 minutes to go. And Dobbie would give Langley all the breathing room they needed, scoring three times in the final frame.

Coady Adamson (three assists) and Brody Gillespie (one goal, one assist) both made their Thunder debuts after being acquired from the Burnaby Lakers on Friday for Brandon Clelland and immediate impacts on the scoresheet. The Thunder also picked up a second-round draft pick in the 2020 WLA Draft in the transaction.

Kinnear (one goal, one assist) and Aidan Milburn (two assists) also had multi-point games for Langley.

Dean Fairall led the Adanacs with a goal and four assists while Matt Delmonico had two goals and two assists.

Langley’s Steve Fryer made 42 saves in the victory while Coquitlam’s Christian Del Bianco stopped 41 shots.

The two teams will complete the home-and-home series on Wednesday at Langley Events Centre at 7:30 p.m.

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: sports@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________