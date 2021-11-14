Langkey Rams win Cullen Cup

Langley Rams are Cullen Cup champions for the third time, following a rain-soaked defensive battle with the Oakanagan Sun at McLeod stadium on Saturday, Nov. 13 (Rams twitter feed)

Langley Rams are Cullen Cup champions for a third straight year, following a rain-soaked defensive battle with the Oakanagan Sun at McLeod stadium on Saturday, Nov. 13 that saw the hometown team grinding out a 7-4 win in the BCFC final.

Rams Tato Ferrero Araya kicked one field goal and that, combined with two safeties, was enough to down the Sun, who managed two safeties.

By the the end of the first quarter, Rams were leading 5-0.

Sun scored two points in the second to make it 5-2.

In the third, both teams added two points each to make it 7-4, and that was the final score.

Rams president Derek Henneberry called it a “good defensive battle.”

“At the end of the day, it’s a win,” Henneberry remarked.

“It wasn’t pretty [but] it was pretty much what we expected from our defence.”

Henneberry noted game stats show the Rams virtually shut down the Sun offense.

“That’s a recipe to beat any team,” Henneberry commented.

The cup takes its name from BC Football Hall of Fame member Lorne Cullen, a player and coach with the Vancouver Blue Bombers

During the regular season, Rams only lost once, a 13-6 defeat by the Sun on Oct 30.

Rams were responsible for the sole Sun defeat of the season, a 7-0 loss recorded at McLeod on Sept. 19.

Next up, the Langley Rams will be taking on the prairie football champions in the Canadian Junior Football League national semifinal on Saturday, Nov 20 at McLeod Stadium in Langley.

Kickoff is at 2 p.m. against either the Regina Thunder or Saskatoon Hilltops.

