Langley athletes harvest medals at BC Winter Games

Langley skaters and gymnasts are returning from the 2020 BC Winter Games with medals.

Preliminary results show Langley Gymnastics Foundation athlete Aiden Gonzalez had a very good Games, taking all-around gold in the male L3 category, as well as silver in high bars, gold in parallel bars and silver on pommel horse.

Gonzalez was also a member of the Fraser Valley team that took male L3 gold, along with fellow Langley gymnast Parker Thomlinson and Abbotsford’s Jonathan Ko and Hayden Isfeld.

Langley’s April Brownlee took three bronze in gymnastics, women beam, women floor and uneven bars

Katla Halliday, a former gold medal winner who is no stranger to the podium, took bronze in figure skating in pre-novice women.

Bronze in speed skating, boy’s short track 3,000 metres, was shared by the three-member Fraser Valley team of Langkey skaters Theory Havelka and Mattias Daniels with Mission’s Arthur Barnsdale.

More than 1,000 of the province’s best young athletes went to Fort St. John to compete at the 2020 BC Winter Games this weekend.

Athletes aged nine to 17 competed across 15 different sports while representing their hometowns.

