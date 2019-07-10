Langley-based Trinity Western University sprinter will run for Great Britain

Praise Olatoke from Scotland named to British team for European Under-20 Championships

Coming off an impressive debut season at Langley’s Trinity Western University, Spartans track and field star Praise Olatoke has continued to climb the sprinting ranks this summer and will now get the chance to represent Great Britain on the international stage.

Olatoke, who is from Scotland, was named to the British team that will compete the European Under-20 Championships starting Thursday, July 18 in Boras, Sweden.

He is one of two British 200m sprinters who will compete in Sweden.

He is coming off a personal record performance at the Mannheim International in Germany (June 30) when he ran 20.95.

READ MORE: Trinity Western athletes take top honours at Canada West

As a Spartans sprinter, Olatoke finished sixth at the U SPORTS Championships this past spring in the 60m with a time of 6.90.

He is also part of Great Britain’s 4x100m pool.

This season, Olatoke shaved nearly two seconds off his personal best (22.70) from 2018.

His breakthrough performance this year was when he clocked a time of 21.20 in Ma at the Ken Shannon Invitational in Seattle, which gave him Great Britain’s 200m qualifying standard.

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: sports@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
Calling it a season: Langley Fastball and North Langley Softball year-end tournament

Just Posted

$9800 donation to Langley Sources Food Bank

Save-On-Foods raises funds during “Share it Forward” campaign

Langley-based Trinity Western University sprinter will run for Great Britain

Praise Olatoke from Scotland named to British team for European Under-20 Championships

Pre-trial hearings continue for Langley man accused of double murder

A hearing is coming up in August for Travis MacPhail

VIDEO: Mint condition Heintzman ‘rescued’ for Fort Langley

Township council donates new street side piano for public to play

Langley Township tree bylaw now in effect

Landowners now need a permit for most tree cutting on private property

VIDEO: Thieves in masks smash B.C. store window, take off with mattress

Surveillance footage shows two masked men in hoodies dragging a mattress out of the store

Young Coquitlam author’s new book tells of lost dog near Williams Lake during 2017 fires

Nathan McTaggart, 13, was inspired to write book after meeting a young Williams Lake fire evacuee

Cannabis activist Jodie Emery gets mixed reactions after smoking on BC Ferry

BC Ferries does not allow smoking on its boats, terminals

Girls’ dad wouldn’t communicate, B.C. mom tells murder trial into their deaths

Defence lawyer Kevin McCullough continued his cross-examination Tuesday of Sarah Cotton

VIDEO: Old footage of rocking Surrey house party goes viral 30 years later

‘It was just a real fun night,’ said Rick DeBanks, whose Youtube clip has 12,000 views in a week

Recent earthquakes in B.C., California don’t mean the ‘Big One’ is imminent

But people should still be prepared now, because there will be little warning

Southern resident killer whales spotted in Salish Sea over the weekend

J-Pod only stayed for a couple of days before heading out again

Canada’s bias meant improper consultations: First Nations challenging pipeline

Chief Leah George-Wilson says Canada had an opportunity to ‘get it right’ but failed

Man in fatal Tesla crash was speeding, intoxicated: Coquitlam RCMP

Photos taken from the scene showed the severely damaged Tesla against a traffic pole, engulfed in flames

Most Read