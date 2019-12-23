Langley Christian Lightning player Makenna Gardner signs with SFU

Gardner ’fearlessly gets after loose balls and rebounds’ coach says

Langley Christian Lightning player Makenna Gardner will play for Simon Fraser University.

SFU women’s basketball head coach Bruce Langford announced the freshman will join his class of 2020, with the 5’10 point guard/shooting guard joining the team next fall.

“I coached her mother (Danie Gardner) at UCFV when it was in the BC college league 30 years ago,” Langford related.

“Makenna has versatility as she can play any of the perimeter spots. She shoots the three well and gets lots of “and 1’s” with her ability to attack the hoop. She has great vision as a point guard and is feisty competitive. She fearlessly gets after loose balls and rebounds.”

Gardner was she part of the BC Secondary School Girls Basketball Association Super 15 list this year and a provincial champion in 2016.

She has also experienced success in volleyball as an Eastern Valley All-Star.

She was averaging 24 points a game by the end of last season.

“I chose SFU because it strives for excellence in both academics and athletics,” Gardner said.

“It is also close to home, so my family and friends can come watch games.”

