Langley Christian Lightning player Makenna Gardner signs with SFU

Gardner ’fearlessly gets after loose balls and rebounds’ coach says

Langley Christian Lightning player Makenna Gardner will play for Simon Fraser University.

SFU women’s basketball head coach Bruce Langford announced the freshman will join his class of 2020, with the 5’10 point guard/shooting guard joining the team next fall.

“I coached her mother (Danie Gardner) at UCFV when it was in the BC college league 30 years ago,” Langford related.

“Makenna has versatility as she can play any of the perimeter spots. She shoots the three well and gets lots of “and 1’s” with her ability to attack the hoop. She has great vision as a point guard and is feisty competitive. She fearlessly gets after loose balls and rebounds.”

READ ALSO: Langley Christian Lightning finish third at Tsumura Basketball Invitational

READ ALSO: Strong Langley flavour for Fraser Valley all-star teams

Gardner was she part of the BC Secondary School Girls Basketball Association Super 15 list this year and a provincial champion in 2016.

She has also experienced success in volleyball as an Eastern Valley All-Star.

She was averaging 24 points a game by the end of last season.

“I chose SFU because it strives for excellence in both academics and athletics,” Gardner said.

“It is also close to home, so my family and friends can come watch games.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Raptors record biggest comeback in franchise history to beat Dallas 110-107
Next story
VIDEO: Langley Rivermen lose in overtime to Prince George Spruce Kings

Just Posted

Flashing decor and holiday tunes a source of Bah Humbug for anonymous neighbour

Langley RCMP were called Saturday night to deal with a Christmas display complaint in Willoughby

Saving lives one ride home at a time

Reporter Ryan Uytdewilligen spends a night volunteering with Operation Red Nose Langley-Surrey

Langley Christian Lightning player Makenna Gardner signs with SFU

Gardner ’fearlessly gets after loose balls and rebounds’ coach says

VIDEO: Sunday skate brings Rivermen and fans together

Tradition goes back to founding of Langley hockey team

WEATHER: Windy weather expected in Langley

There is a chance of showers overnight Monday

Here’s what’s open on Christmas Day 2019

From movie theatres to stores, here’s what’s around

Canucks score 3 in third period in 4-2 victory over Edmonton

Rookie sensation Hughes nets winner for Vancouver

Man in Santa hat suspected of robbing Nanaimo bank

RCMP investigating robbery at BMO in Terminal Park on Monday

No tsunami threat after multiple earthquakes off the coast of northern Vancouver Island

No tsunami threat: Emergency Info BC

Log export fee reduction aims to revive B.C. coast logging

Forests Minister Doug Donaldson eases wood waste rules

Employee killed in incident at fish farm off Vancouver Island’s west coast

Company offers resources and support through difficult time.

B.C. woman pulled over for being impaired passenger gets licence, car back

The woman’s son was driving but she still lost her licence for 90 days

Police watchdog investigates after man dies during Coquitlam highway arrest

The man had been running in traffic and trying to get into a car

‘I don’t want to die,’ says woman stuck in B.C. hospital ER with pneumonia & heart condition

Woman with pneumonia spent days next to ER doors, slept in friend’s car in parking lot

Most Read