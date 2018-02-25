Langley Christian places second in senior boys AA Fraser Valley final

Next up: the provincials in March

A Saturday night game at Trinity Western University has decided where the Pacific Academy and Langley Christian teams will be ranked going into the upcoming provincial tournament next month.

The 8 p.m. senior boys AA Fraser Valley final at the David Enarson gym saw the Pacific Academy team win 73-62 over Langley Christian.

That came after a 6 p.m. game between Carney and Southridge that saw Southridge win 53-64 in a contest for third and fourth.

That means the top three teams advancing to the provincial tournament March 7-10 at the Langley Events Centre are:

1. Pacific Academy

2. Langley Christian

3. Southridge

The 1A Boys, 2A Boys, 3A Boys and 4A Boys tournaments will be happening at the Langley Events Centre the week of Wednesday, March 7 to Saturday, March 10.

As well, Credo Christian in Langley will be among the Fraser Valley 1A teams advancing to the B.C. tournament:

1. Credo Christian

2. Khalsa School

3. BC Christian Academy

Fraser Valley 2A teams advancing to the Provincial Tournament March 7-10 at the Langley Events Centre.

1. Pacific Academy

2. Langley Christian

3. Southridge — bcboysbball (@bcboysbball) February 25, 2018

Fraser Valley 1A teams advancing to the B.C. Tournament March 7-10 at the Langley Events Center.

1. Credo Christian

2. Khalsa School

3. BC Christian Academy — bcboysbball (@bcboysbball) February 25, 2018



dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter