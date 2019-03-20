Langley comes out on top in Special Olympics

Christopher Lakusta
On Saturday, March 16 the Special Olympics BC – Langley hosted a basketball tournament at H.D. Stafford Middle School in Langley.
Teams that took part in this fun and exciting one-day tournament were from Abbotsford, Surrey, Vancouver, Mission, Kelowna and Langley.
Players of all ages competed in the Special Olympics BC tournament. Langley basketball players in the A/B Division took first place over Kelowna.
Full results of the tournament are as follows:
A/B Division
1st – Langley B1
2nd – Langley A1
3rd – Kelowna
C1 Division
1st – Mission
2nd – Surrey
3rd – Vancouver
C2 Division
1st – Surrey
2nd – Abbotsford
3rd – Langley
Special Olympics BC extends a ‘thank you’ to teams who came out and took part in the tournament.
The Langley chapter has 200 athletes who participate in 16 sports programs including basketball, floor hockey, and softball – and are assisted by more than local volunteers.
The organization expressed its gratitude also to those who volunteered their time to make the event possible for the athletes.