Langley comes out on top in Special Olympics

Langley took on Vancouver in a highly-competitive match. (Christopher Lakusta photo)

Christopher Lakusta

On Saturday, March 16 the Special Olympics BC – Langley hosted a basketball tournament at H.D. Stafford Middle School in Langley.

Teams that took part in this fun and exciting one-day tournament were from Abbotsford, Surrey, Vancouver, Mission, Kelowna and Langley.

Players of all ages competed in the Special Olympics BC tournament. Langley basketball players in the A/B Division took first place over Kelowna.

Full results of the tournament are as follows:

A/B Division

1st – Langley B1

2nd – Langley A1

3rd – Kelowna

C1 Division

1st – Mission

2nd – Surrey

3rd – Vancouver

C2 Division

1st – Surrey

2nd – Abbotsford

3rd – Langley

Special Olympics BC extends a ‘thank you’ to teams who came out and took part in the tournament.

The Langley chapter has 200 athletes who participate in 16 sports programs including basketball, floor hockey, and softball – and are assisted by more than local volunteers.

The organization expressed its gratitude also to those who volunteered their time to make the event possible for the athletes.

Players of all ages competed in the Special Olympics BC tournament. (Christopher Lakusta photo)