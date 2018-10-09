Langley counting down to World Indoor Lacrosse Championship

More details were unveiled Tuesday morning about a competition at LEC and the new Aldergrove centre.

The FIL , in Langley next year will be the biggest ever, organizers announced Tuesday.

At least 20 countries will play in the tournament, which runs from Sept. 19 to 28, 2019.

Play will take place at the Langley Events Centre and at the new Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre.

Langley Township bid for the event five years ago and was accepted some years back. Planning for the event now starts in earnest with the determination of the number of teams and the scale of the tournament.

B.C.’s Curtis Dickson, who has played for Team Canada three times in various international lacrosse competititons, was on hand at the announcement.

“It’s a different feeling, when you get to put on that maple leafe and represent your country,” Dickson said.

The Calgary Roughnecks player is hoping to be selected for the national squad again for the 2019 tournament.

RECENT COVERAGE:

• More detail to come…