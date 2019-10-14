Brookswood couple Ron and Peggy Hoolsema both brought home medals from the 55-plus games in Kelwona. (Photo courtesy Rona and Peggy Hoolsema)

Langley couple bring back medals from 55+ games

A gold and a silver for Brookswood residents

Ron Hoolsema is still trying to talk his wife Peggy into having another go at playing tennis instead of golf in the 55+ senior games.

“You play a great game of tennis,” he told her during an interview with the Langley Advance Times at their Brookswood home.

Peggy shook her head.

“I like to play what I’m good at,” she replied.

A year ago, Ron convinced Peggy to enter the 55-59 tennis women’s doubles at the Kimberly games, while he played in the men’s.

Both came home with medals, Ron a silver, and Peggy a bronze.

“That was because of my partner,” Peggy insisted.

She recalled being surprised, and not in a good way, by the level of ability on the tennis courts in Kimberly.

“Oh my gosh, you watch these people play [and you think] holy smokes,” Peggy recalled.

“We were a little shell-shocked” at the quality of play, Ron conceded.

Both estimate they have about four years experience playing tennis, compared to a more than four decades playing golf.

Before the tennis experiment, the two had previously won medals playing golf at the senior games.

So why try a high-stress sport they had less experience in?

“Because he wanted to,” Peggy said, pointing at her husband.

“I wanted to try something different,” Ron cheerfully admitted.

This year, they competed in the two-day golf tournament at the 55+ games in Kelowna, and both came home with medals.

Ron won gold, and Peggy won silver.

Both had to wait for the announcement after turning in their playing cards.

“He was a little shocked when his name came up,” Peggy recalled.

Ron said the Kelowna course was challenging to play. “It was a very tight course,” he recalled. “ A lot of angles.”

READ MORE: 4,200 senior athletes kick off the 55+ BC Games in Kelowna

Other Langley athletes collected medals in other sports, including swimming, lawn bowling and slow-pitch.

Among them, Moe Clint, who came back with one gold (backstroke), two silver (breaststroke) and one bronze (butterfly) medal in the men’s 55-59 category 25-metre races, as well as multiple medals in various relays

Edward and Jean Wagstaff returned with medals for lawn bowling, including gold in mixed fours.

As well, Di Linton, Monique Lizee and Joanne Poirier played on the gold-medal winning “best before” slow-pitch team that took gold in the 55-plus category

Langley is part of the 55+ games Zone Three, the Fraser Valley, which collected 178 gold medals, 136 silver and 109 bronze for a total of 423, second only to the Okanagan-Similkameen zone.

READ ALSO: 55+ BC Games coming to Abbotsford in 2022


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Spartans defeat Mariners in overtime thriller

Just Posted

Langley couple bring back medals from 55+ games

A gold and a silver for Brookswood residents

A happy Thanksgiving for ‘bully breed’ dog rescue

Shelter raises awareness about dog rescue during National Adoption Weekend

Spartans defeat Mariners in overtime thriller

Langley-based hockey team opens 2019-20 regular season with an emphatic win

A good scare, for a good cause at Langley home for Halloween

The Haunted Graveyard of Brookswood starts Oct. 24

VIDEO: A loss at home for Langley Rivermen

Jake Livingstone finds net for the only Rivermen goal in a 4-1 loss to Coquitlam

No holiday for campaigning leaders on Thanksgiving weekend, but pace slows

There is a little over a week to go before election day, and advanced polls are now open

Canadian Snowbirds plane crashes before air show in Atlanta

Pilot lands safely after ejecting from jet

Share crash data, private insurers tell David Eby, ICBC

B.C. monopoly makes drivers retrieve their own records

B.C. VIEWS: Wolf kill, not backcountry bans, saving caribou

B.C.’s largest herds turn the corner from extinction

Pearson nets shootout winner as Canucks clip Flyers 3-2

Vancouver picks up second straight home win

Woman seriously injured after being struck by vehicle, dragged several blocks in Vancouver

Police believe alcohol was a factor

Map on Elections Canada website sends Nanaimo-Ladysmith voters to landfill

Address for polling station correct, but Google Map address differs

Man arrested in fatal stabbing at Surrey gas station

Victim pronounced deceased at the scene; RCMP cordon off area

BC Children’s Hospital launches 2 new virtual care sites bringing total to 19 across province

Provincial initiative allows pediatric patients to see health specialists through video

Most Read