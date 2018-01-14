Team Tardi, including skip Tyler Tardi (above) are representing British Columbia at the junior nationals in Quebec this week. They earned that chance just before Christmas, when the won the provincials on home ice at Langley Curling Centre. (Langley Advance files)

Langley curlers 1-1 in quest to retain Canadian title

Team Tardi is back on the ice again this afternoon against Team Yukon to defend its national title.

Team Tardi is 1-1 at the national level, heading into their third game at the 2018 New Holland Canadian Men’s Juniors happening Quebec this week.

The Langley-based young curlers are defending their title at the championships that got underway Saturday in Shawingan.

Team Tardi (Team B.C.) earned their spot at the nationals late in December, when they won their third consecutive provincial title at the championships, which were held on their home ice at Langley Curling Centre.

They won game one yesterday afternoon against Saskatchewan, by the score of 6-4.

Then earlier today, they conceded with a score of 5-2 in an early morning game against Nova Scotia.

They’re back on the ice again this afternoon, hoping to win against Team Yukon.

They still have three other games in regular championship play, one each day Monday through Wednesday, before determining if they’ll have a spot in the semifinals.

Team Tardi is represented by their coach Paul Tardi, skip Tyler Tardi, third played by Sterling Middleton, Tyler’s older brother Jordan playing second, and Zachary Curtis in lead. The Tardi family is from Cloverdale, Middleton is currently a Burnaby resident but hailing from Ft. St. John, and Curtis is a Coquitlam resident.

