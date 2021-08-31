Langley driver hopes to hold his lead at Mission Raceway this weekend

It’s more about reconnecting with fellow racers than winning for Chris Doodson

Chris Doodson, #73, will be on the course this weekend at Mission Raceway. (Brent Martin – martinsactionphotography.smugmug.com/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Chris Doodson was hooked on racing after watching the Molson Indy drivers tear through the streets of Vancouver some 20 years ago.

“I decided to give it a try at the local track in Mission,” he recounted.

More than two decades later, he’s now teaching performance driving, building his own cars – like the #73 Honda CRX – and of course getting behind the wheel and racing like he’ll be doing at the Mission Raceway Park road course this weekend (Sept. 4 and 5).

His baby is a full tube-frame/fibreglass body Honda CRX that he built in his garage from the ground up, and his gearhead efforts are paying off.

Doodson hopes to continue his winning ways as he currently leads the Sports Car Club of B.C.’s grand touring championship heading into the weekend.

OTHER LOCAL RACER – VIDEO: Langley racer Andrew Dobbie picks up the pace

This race event will only be his second since COVID restrictions were lifted just over a month ago, and while he’s excited to be back on the track the 47-year-old Willoughby resident said he isn’t too fixated on winning.

“It’s always nice to win, but sometime it better to just have a great race with a friend,” Doodson shared. “It’s great to get back to the track and see so many friends. I race for the enjoyment and comradery.”

RELATED: 6-year-old drag racer wins race at Mission Raceway Park in first-ever competition

He has raced all up and down the West Coast at famous tracks like Laguna, Sonoma, Thunderhill, Seattle, Portland, and of course his home track of Mission.

He and his brother, who owns several McDonalds restaurants in Northern B.C. and sponsors Doodson’s car, travels alongside when Doodson is racing in the U.S. But, due to COVID, that’s been a while.

The pair had planned on going to attend a large, end-of-the-year race – called the SCCA Runoffs – at the end of 2020 in Wisconsin but due to COVID, we were unable to enter or qualify for that or any racing in the U.S.A. They’re anxiously awaiting the re-opening of the borders.

.

auto racingLangleyMission