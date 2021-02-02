Langley Fastball Association registration drive goes better than expected

Offered discounts to those who signed up by midnight Sunday, Jan. 31

Savanah Roberts of the Langley Fastball Association Lightning Bolts was one of 250 players in 20 teams competing in the 2018 Softball B.C. U12 Regional Championships at Noel Booth Park. (Langley Advance Times file)

An early bird registration drive by the Langley Fastball Association (LFA) produced a better than expected response, vice-president Sabrina Clegg said.

To prime the pump, the association was offering discounts for everyone who signed up by midnight, Sunday, Jan. 31.

“Our goal was 85 per cent of last year and it went to 90 per cent, which we think is a win, ” Clegg told the Langley Advance Times.

When the season resumes in April, Clegg said the LFA is hoping for a “normal” season, one where COVID-19 restrictions can be relaxed enough that they are allowed to play other teams

Registration is continuing until Feb. 28.

Clegg said some of the older age divisions are very close to filling up, but there are still plenty of vacancies for younger players.

“It’s first come, first served,” Clegg said.

On the off chance LFA is put in the position of having to cancel or shorten the season significantly the association is assuring there will be “refunds and/or credits. “

The association has teams for players from four to adult, with about 500 in a normal year.

Those interested can sign up by visiting langleyfastball.ca/registration or emailing langleyfastball@gmail.com.



