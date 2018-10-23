Langley Fastball wins association of the year (L to R) Matt Hancheroff from MVP Athletic Supply; Erin MacNeil - Langley fastball uniform manager and executive member; Sabrina Clegg - Langley Fastball vice president; Jeff Clegg - Langley Fastball president; Corri Roberts - Langley Fastball grassroots coordinator and executive member and Merv Sandrel, SoftballBC director. Supplied

Langley Fastball Association wins Association of the Year

Award at SoftballBC Awards Gala in Kamloops

The Langley Fastball Association was awarded the SoftballBC Association of the Year award at the SoftballBC Awards Gala in Kamloops on the Oct. 20 weekend.

Langley Fastball was nominated with Terrace Minor Softball, Prince Rupert Minor Softball, Ridge Meadows Minor Softball and North Langley Softball.

Prince Rupert was awarded the Association of the Year (small association category) for their efforts in restarting softball in Prince Rupert.

“Langley Fastball has worked hard over the last few years to grow the game of Softball in Langley and provide a great experience to their members,” said Langley Fastball Association president Jeff Clegg.

Clegg said Langley Fastball would also like to acknowledge North Langley Softball on their nomination, “as Langley Fastball and North Langley have collaborated on many activities over the last few seasons as partners, not competitors, for the game of softball and the community of Langley.”

READ MORE: VIDEO: Ball season begins in the Langleys

Langley Fastball has about 400 players, ranging from five years old in the Learn to Play division all the way up to adult lSenior Womens.

The LFA operates clinics for pitching, hitting and general skills,during the offseason and during the regular season, which runs April to late June.

The association also runs tournaments throughout the year at Noel Booth Community Park.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Langley-based Fraser Valley Fusion captures Gold at invitational

The award is accompanied by a $1,000 donation from MVP Athletic Supply and a complimentary development clinic from SoftballBC ($1,500 value).

