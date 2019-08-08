Kayla Halliday won silver at Wild Rose Invitational in Leduc, Alberta with choreography set to Björk’s “It’s Oh So Quiet.” (Carla Halliday photo)

Langley figure skater takes silver in Alberta

No plan ‘B’ or ‘C’ required, as it turned out

As it turned out, Kayla Halliday didn’t need a backup plan.

The Brookswood skater took silver at the Wild Rose Invitational in Leduc, Alberta, on the weekend.

She won the free program portion and placed second in the short program with choreography set to Björk’s “It’s Oh So Quiet.”

In case any of her planned moves didn’t go the way she wanted, Halliday was prepared to alter her routine.

“I had a plan A, B, and C,” she said. “I definitely did.”

The fact she didn’t have to may have more than a little to do with the two weeks she spent in Edmonton training with renowned skating coach Ravi Walia, the 1995 Canadian national bronze medalist and 1993 Canadian national junior champion.

READ MORE: Langley skater captures gold at B.C. Games

“I had three sessions a day instead of two,” Halliday related.

“I felt like I got a good amount of training.”

She now returns to training with her coach Zdenek Pazdirek.

Halliday skates out of Coquitlam Figure Skating Club but lives in Brookswood and attends Brookswood Senior Secondary.

A skater since she was eight, the now-14-year-old Halliday hopes one day to compete internationally, at the world championships and winter Olympics.

