Langley golfers lead as Maple Leaf Tour resumes

Langley’s Danny Im was a winner as the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour resumed its 2021 season on June 19 and 20 at Hazelmere Golf & Tennis Club in Surrey.

Im, 16, the 2020 MJT National Champion, played rounds of 71 and 74 (145) to win his title by a single shot. “This was the first time I played in the Junior division,” said Im. “I didn’t have a great front nine on the second day, but I kept it together and held on to a good round.”

Langley’s Sueah Park won the MJT Girls 15-19 Division with a pair of 77.

Park kept her rounds together both days making nothing higher than a bogey and capitalizing on her birdie chances.

“I feel really good to win on Father’s Day,” commented Park, who receives coaching from her dad on a regular basis. “I had some trouble with my shots, but I kept a positive mind and converted my up-and-down opportunities.”

Thirteen year-old Amy Lee of Langley picked up her second consecutive title in the MJT Girls U15 Division after recording scores of 73 and 80.

Lee highlighted the tournament on the back nine of her first round where she fired a two-under par 34, making four birdies in the span of seven holes.

“In the first round, my irons put me close to the hole,” Lee stated. “The course was outstanding, and I feel proud to win.”

After a two-month pause in competitive golf in BC due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour was able to safely resume its 2021 season with an elite field of junior golfers competing for titles in six divisions at the MJT Ford Series.

