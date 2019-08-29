Langley golfers tear up Whistler event

Danny Im made seven birdies to shoot six under, while Erin Lee wins against an older division

Langley’s Danny Im, 15, made seven birdies to shoot six under in the MJT Juvenile Boys division at Whistler August 26 and 27 (Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour photo)

A score of 66 on day one drew the spotlight onto Langley golfer Danny Im, 15, who made seven birdies to shoot six under in the MJT Juvenile Boys division at Whistler.

Im followed up his first day performance with an even-par 72 and two-day total of 138 to win the division by four shots.

“Coming down the stretch, I was thinking about how all my hard work has paid off,” commented Im, who took home his second consecutive Hoselton trophy.

Fifteen-year-old Burly Hildreth from Orcas Island, WA, carded an excellent pair of one under, 71s (142) to take second place.

The MJT Bantam Boys title was won by Whistler’s own Stewart Walker, 14, who finished the tournament with a total score of 144 (76, 68).

Coming in tied for second place were Vancouver, BC’s Nathan Szpakowicz (77, 74 = 151), 13, and Langley’s Caleb Davies (76, 75 = 151), 14.

Langley’s Erin Lee, 14, won playing against older competitors in MJT Girls 15-18 division.

Lee recorded rounds of 73 and 70 (143), including nine birdies total.

“I was very proud because I moved up a division and still managed to win,” commented Lee.

Minji Choi (84, 81 = 165), 18, of Coquitlam and Sueah Park (83, 82 = 165), 15, of Langley, tied for second place.

In the MJT Junior Boys division Mackenzie Bickell, 17, of Richmond, emerged victorious by a single shot.

Ties for second place at 152 total score went to Richmond’s Hudson Squirell (77, 75), 17, who made two birdies in his last three holes of the tournament, and MJT veteran player, Riley Geiger (75, 77), 18, of Langley.

Over 70 participants from as far east as Ontario and as far south as Washington State came out to participate in the MJT Big Max Series at Whistler Golf Club, the last event of the summer season on the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour.

The next Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour stop in BC is not until October 12 and 13, the MJT Ford Series at Mayfair Lakes Golf Course in Richmond.

