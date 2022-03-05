Langley gymnastics coach named to national apprenticeship program

Lilla Gulyas, who trains athletes at the Flip City club, was one of just two women accepted for 2023

Lilla Gulyas, a coach at Flip City Gymnastics Club in Langley, is one of only two women accepted into the Women in Coaching Canada Games Apprenticeship Program for 2023, a national initiative that provides mentorship for female coaches.

Gymnastics BC (GymBC) made the announcement on Wednesday, March 2.

Gulyas has been coaching gymnastics for a decade, making the switch after she retired from competing in trampoline and artistic gymnastics.

“When I think about my coaching career objectives, I think of my athletes. I think of the goals we have set together and how we are going to achieve them,” commented Gulyas.

“Personally, I would like the opportunity to take an athlete to World Age Groups and Winter Games. My dream since I began coaching is to coach an athlete to Olympic level on trampoline.”

Christine Ormerod, technical director of GymBC, described it as an “extraordinary opportunity.”

The program aims to provide women coaches with a practical and integrated major national multi-sport games experience with support from mentor coaches.

Gulyas has coached many athletes to a national level, including two 2021 National Champions on Trampoline and Double Mini Trampoline, and many athletes to Western Canada Cup on Team BC.

“The most rewarding part of my coaching career has been creating meaningful relationships with my athletes that prioritize honesty and communication,” Gulyas said.

The Women in Coaching Canada Games Apprenticeship Program is a partnership between the Provincial/Territorial Coaching Representatives (PTCRs), the Canada Games Council (CGC), and the Coaching Association of Canada (CAC).

