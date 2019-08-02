Langley hosting national community basketball tourney

The girls tournament wrapped up Thursday while the boys play Friday to Monday at the LEC.

VK and FYBA met up in the girls tier 1 finals on Thursday at the bball Nationals. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

The BballNationals girls tournament wrapped up with FYBA from the Okanagan besting North Vancouver’s VK Black in the U15 championship Thursday afternoon.

The match was one of several championship games played at the tournament that featured teams from around B.C. and as far away as Newfoundland.

The girls tournament ran Monday, July 29 to Thursday, Aug. 1. Next the boys hit the court for a tournment running from Friday, Aug. 2 to Monday, Aug. 5.

The BballNationals bring together community-based basketball squads.

