Langley Junior B Thunder season comes to an end.

Some second-period struggles and penalty problems proved costly

Some second-period struggles and penalty problems proved costly as the Langley Junior B Thunder saw their season come to an end.

Playing the Port Coquitlam Saints at the Port Coquitlam Recreation Complex on Thursday night in the third and deciding game of the BC Junior Tier 1 Lacrosse League quarter-finals, a late Langley rally fell short, 10-9.

Half of the Port Coquitlam goals came with a Thunder player in the penalty box.

In games one and two, Langley trailed 4-0 and 3-0, losing the former 7-6 while winning the latter 10-6. But in game three, the Thunder special teams staked them to a 2-0 lead with a power-play goal from Chase Moore and a short-handed marker from Kyle Brunsch.

Langley led 3-2 after one period but Port Coquitlam opened the middle frame with five of the next six goals to take a 7-5 lead after 40 minutes. The Thunder battled back to tie the score at seven, but the Saints power-play responded with three straight goals and Langley’s late rally ran out of time.

Moore finished with five goals in the losing cause while Brunsch, Trevayne Hunter, Matthew Abbott and Tristan Kirkham had a goal apiece.

Port Coquitlam, the fourth seed, now advances to play the top-seed Victoria Shamrocks in the semifinals.

Previous story
ZONE 4: Heart surgery didn’t stop Liam Haysom’s journey to the BC Games
Next story
Langley rower takes silver at Lucerne, Switzerland

Just Posted

Top Cheese Tournament returns to Langley Events Centre

For box and field lacrosse players hoping to get in a few extra reps in

UPDATE: Man, 32, found dead in Abbotsford was targeted, police say

IHIT identifies victim as Sukhpreet Grewal, who they say was known to police

Vancouver Giants sign forward Lukas Svejkovsky

The Vancouver Giants’ newest acquisition is being described as “an incredibly skilled… Continue reading

VIDEO: Township fire crews battle blaze in abandoned house

Thursday night fire is latest in a series of empty Willoughby homes to burn

Elvis sighted in Aldergrove

Live concerts set for Langley Cruise-In on Sept. 8

BC Games: Day 1 comes to an end

Medals have already been handed out following one day of competition in the 2018 BC Summer Games

From hot dog to not dog: stuffed toy prompts car break in

B.C. couple said dog toy had been in the backseat for 18 years without problems

Open water swimming from B.C. to Washington in 24 hours

The swim will take a full day, meaning Susan Simmons will be swimming in the black of night

ZONE 4: Heart surgery didn’t stop Liam Haysom’s journey to the BC Games

Coquitlam soccer player refused to be sidelined for long after treatment for heart condition

Cigarette packs with graphic images, blunt warnings are effective: focus groups

Warnings considered effective flag ailments smoking can cause, like colorectal and stomach cancers

Canada’s title hopes quashed at Rugby Sevens World Cup in San Francisco

On the men’s side, Canada was eliminated in the round of 16 as they were shut out by Argentina 28-0

‘We are doing the right thing:’ Protesters dig in at anti-pipeline camp

B.C. Supreme Court ruled in March that both the camp and a nearby watch house could remain in place

Astronaut drops in on Kraftwerk gig, plays duet from space

Alexander Gerst becomes an astronaut musician with live performance from International Space Station

BC Wildfire update on Okanagan blazes

Watch the media briefing on the current fire situation in the Okanagan.

Most Read