Langley kids work out with track star

Team Canada competitor Baneet Bains aims to ‘inspire’ young athletes

Rising track star Baneet Bains shared some tips with Grade 5 students at Langley Fundamental Elementary last month.

Bains guided the students through a pre-season cross-country workout during a June 24 visit.

Bains will represent Canada in the women’s 3,000 metre steeplechase at the Pan American U20 Championships from July 19 to 21 in Costa Rica.

A graduate of Princess Margaret Secondary in Surrey, Bains won three gold medal at the Fraser Valley championships last year.

She landed in the top five rankings in the 3,000 metre and 1,500 metre categories.

Bains emphasized the value of education to the students.

“Studies are important,” Bains told the young athletes.

She also urged them to participate in after-school acticvities because it will boost their confidence.

Bains was invited to the school by teacher and coach Senaka Suriya “to help inspire” the young competitors.

“With this new initiative, the students will produce even better results.” Suriya predicted.

