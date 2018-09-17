Langley lacrosse player earns medal, accolades for national efforts

Langley’s Tristan Kirkham earned himself a silver medal and an all-star award for his efforts.

Kirkham, as well as another Langley teen, Cooper Gettel, were on the Team BC roster for the Canadian U18 Field Lacrosse Championships held in Whitby, Ont. recently.

Team BC went 3-2 at the championships, with both losses coming to Team Ontario, including a 15-5 defeat in the gold medal game.

The squad opened the tournament (which ran Aug. 31 to Sept. 2) with a 22-2 win over Team Saskatchewan before losing game two that day 19-5 to Ontario.

B.C. bounced back to hammer Team PEI 28-1 and then defeated Team Quebec 10-4 to advance to the gold-medal game.

Kirkham, who played attack for the team, finished third on the team with eight goals and 10 points in five games.

He was joined on the all-star squad by fellow Team BC players goaltender Kevin Sobey (Surrey) and attack Mitchel Sandberg (Delta). Sandberg led the team in scoring with 15 goals and 16 points, while Sobey played in all five games and finished with a 6.15 goals against average.

Gettel, a midfielder, had one goal at the championships.

Kirkham and Gettel – who are both 17 years old – were part of the Langley Thunder Tier 1 Junior B team this past season.

Gettel finished with eight goals and 17 points in 13 games, while Kirkham had nine goals and 32 points in 15 games.