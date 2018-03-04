Photo courtesy of the Saskatchewan Rush

Langley lacrosse team down but not out after defeat in Saskatoon

The Vancouver Stealth fell to Saskatchewan Rush Saturday night, but they’re not giving up says coach.

The Stealth flew into snowy Saskatchewan for a showdown in Toon Town and they left defeated.

The Langley-based pro indoor lacrosse team opened the game with a pair of goals, before the Rush got on the board.

Corey Small then quickly made it a 3-1 game, but the Rush piled on and did not look back after taking a 5-4 lead in the first, 10-4 lead in the second, 13-7 in the third and 16-10 after the fourth was finished, said head coach and assistant general manager Jamie Batley.

“We had a bad second quarter where they beat us 5-0 and that is the tale of the tape,” said Batley.

“They were five for seven on the powerplay. If you give them one chance on the powerplay they will score.”

Vancouver went 1-for-4 on the powerplay, while Saskatchewan went 5-for-7 including three powerplay goals in the first half.

Stealth captain Matt Beers added a shorthanded goal, while Small had one goal and five assists, Rhys Duch added one goal and three assists, Joel McCready, Tony Malcom and Pat Saunders each had two goals and one assist, and Brandon Clelland had the other marker.

“We are not out of the playoffs, as we are only a couple wins away from catching Calgary,” said Batley.

“We have a couple games against Calgary and Colorado, so we need to win these divisional games. By no means are we throwing the towel in. We believe in the players in our dressing room and in two weeks we need to beat Colorado.”

Vancouver will have a Week 14 bye, before returning home on March 17 against the Colorado Mammoth.

Tickets to the next home game are available at StealthLAX.com

Previous story
Trio of champs crowned queens of B.C. provincial basketball
Next story
Triumph over Blazers secure Langley-based Giants a playoff berth

Just Posted

Playoffs! Giants clinch post-season berth for first time in four years

Vancouver edges Kamloops to book playoff spot

Triumph over Blazers secure Langley-based Giants a playoff berth

No time to rest on their laurels from Saturday night, Giants are hosting Everett Sunday afternoon.

Langley lacrosse team down but not out after defeat in Saskatoon

The Vancouver Stealth fell to Saskatchewan Rush Saturday night, but they’re not giving up says coach.

VIDEO: Gator junior girls golden at provincials

Walnut Grove junior girls beat Surrey’s Fraser Heights Firehawks in thrilling junior girls B.C. final

Langley curlers 1 for 1 in Scotland as juniors gets underway

Team Tardi, a group based out of the Langley Curling Centre, defeated Switzerland in Game 1.

Fraser Valley eagles outfitted with tracking system

Raptor specialist monitoring movement, habits of birds of prey

Trio of champs crowned queens of B.C. provincial basketball

Walnut Grove, South Kamloops and Kelowna the winners at Langley Events Centre

RCMP dive team, Vancouver police continue search for missing mom

Investigators have zeroed in on New Brighton Park as the last known location of Su Yi Liang

Wenjack’s sister evokes memory of Gord Downie at school opening

With help of Downie’s “Secret Path” project, story of Chanie Wenjack’s death in 1966 has gone national

Elusive Greenland sharks caught on camera in Nunavut

A first for researchers involved in the study

Merritt council rejects students’ rainbow crosswalk idea, lawyers offer space

Thompson-area city not the first to reject a rainbow crosswalk in a B.C. community

Young female Monster Jam driver inspires young girls in crowd

Rosalee Ramer, 20, met girls with Big Sisters organization in Vancouver on Friday

BCHL Today: Chiefs stun Prince George and Alberni Valley upsets Victoria

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

‘The crisis is now’: budget’s trickle of infrastructure money slower than hoped

Sluggish pace of federal infrastructure spending persistent, despite promises for bridges, transit

Most Read