Langley lacrosse team down but not out after defeat in Saskatoon

The Vancouver Stealth fell to Saskatchewan Rush Saturday night, but they’re not giving up says coach.

The Stealth flew into snowy Saskatchewan for a showdown in Toon Town and they left defeated.

The Langley-based pro indoor lacrosse team opened the game with a pair of goals, before the Rush got on the board.

Corey Small then quickly made it a 3-1 game, but the Rush piled on and did not look back after taking a 5-4 lead in the first, 10-4 lead in the second, 13-7 in the third and 16-10 after the fourth was finished, said head coach and assistant general manager Jamie Batley.

“We had a bad second quarter where they beat us 5-0 and that is the tale of the tape,” said Batley.

“They were five for seven on the powerplay. If you give them one chance on the powerplay they will score.”

Vancouver went 1-for-4 on the powerplay, while Saskatchewan went 5-for-7 including three powerplay goals in the first half.

Stealth captain Matt Beers added a shorthanded goal, while Small had one goal and five assists, Rhys Duch added one goal and three assists, Joel McCready, Tony Malcom and Pat Saunders each had two goals and one assist, and Brandon Clelland had the other marker.

“We are not out of the playoffs, as we are only a couple wins away from catching Calgary,” said Batley.

“We have a couple games against Calgary and Colorado, so we need to win these divisional games. By no means are we throwing the towel in. We believe in the players in our dressing room and in two weeks we need to beat Colorado.”

Vancouver will have a Week 14 bye, before returning home on March 17 against the Colorado Mammoth.

