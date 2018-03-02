Langley lacrosse team looking for revenge in Saskatoon Saturday

Vancouver Stealth take on the Rush in the Prairies Saturday, then don’t play again until March 17.

Langley’s professional indoor lacrosse team is looking to “rush” up the standings during a game this weekend on the Prairies, and yes the pun is intended.

Vancouver Stealth are taking on the Sasketchewan Rush at SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon on Saturday night, for their seventh away game of the season.

Vancouver returns to the Prairies after a spirited clash in early February that saw the Rush lead 7-3 after two quarters. But after what team promoter Trevor McManus described as “a heroic six-goal third quarter” the Stealth looked to have the game in the palm of their hands. However, a “controversial goal” with less than a second to go in the third and a marker in the fourth propelled Saskatchewan to an 11-9 victory.

Since their game against the Rush, Eric Penney has started in goal the last three Stealth games including Week 12 action where he stopped 48 shots against the New England Black Wolves in 60-plus minutes of action.

“Moving forward we have a lot of divisional games coming up that we need to capitalize on,” said Penney.

“We have to come prepared and ready to play a full 60 minutes. The plan is to break the game down into five-minute segments, bring as much intensity as we did last week and win every shift,” the goaltender added.

The Stealth lost to the visiting New England Black Wolves last Saturday in overtime, 12-11.

After their jaunt to Saskatoon, Vancouver will have a Week 14 bye, before returning home to Langley Events centre on Saturday, March 17 to take on the Colorado Mammoth.

