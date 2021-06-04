Langley Minor Hockey Association VP receives Gold Puck award

‘I am proud to be a part of such an outstanding organization’

Murrayville resident Shelley Rosner was recipient of this year’s Gold Puck Award bestowed by the Pacific Coast Amateur Hockey Association (PCAHA) on May 30. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley’s Shelley Rosner is recipient of this year’s Gold Puck Award bestowed by the Pacific Coast Amateur Hockey Association (PCAHA).

Awarded in recognition to individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to amateur hockey in the Lower Mainland for a period of at least 10 years, it was a pleasant surprise for Rosner, a Murrayville resident who is VP of administration at the Langley Minor Hockey Association (LMHA).

“I am grateful and quite honestly, was blown away by this recognition,” Rosner told the Langley Advance Times.

“It takes a community of well over 300 volunteers to put our LMHA players on the ice each season,” Rosner went on to say.

“Without each and every one of us, it could not happen and I am proud to be a part of such an outstanding organization.”

From the PCAHA write-up of Rosner’s award:

“This association has been fortunate to have such a dedicated volunteer. She is willing to take on different tasks in order to support her association and give back to the membership. She has passion, energy and a positive outlook. She has been available any time to help out.”

It notes that Rosner, in addition to serving as VP of administration, involved in the day-to-day operations, also took on the role of registrar.

“This was a new role and she quickly adjusted and excelled at it. With all the COVID-19 restrictions, she was at the forefront re-writing, explaining and enforcing the protocols to keep everyone safe. Her pleasant demeanor, leadership and compassion helped bring calm to an extremely stressful season for their families. As a board member, she continues to put the interests of 1,000 families at the center of every decision and suggestion she makes. She is truly the glue that binds the association together.”

LMHA is a member of PCAHA, the governing organization for minor hockey in the Lower Mainland District of BC Hockey, which includes the area from Hope to the Sunshine Coast.

PCAHA’s membership includes 42 minor hockey associations and two above-minor leagues, made up of an estimated 19,700 male and female players aged five to 20; 6,000 coaches, managers, and other team officials; as well as 2,100 referees and many other volunteers.

The Gold Puck Award was presented May 30, at the PCAHA annual general meeting.

