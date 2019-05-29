Langley Mustangs winners at Fraser Valley High School Track Championships

As of now, 23 Mustang athletes have qualified for BC High School Track and Field Championships

Mustangs high jumper Aiden Grout tied the Fraser Valley record on his way to taking gold at the Fraser Valley High School Track Championships held at MacLeod Athletic Park Photo courtesy Vid Wadhwani

Senior athletes led the way for the 35 Langley Mustangs athletes competing for their schools at the Fraser Valley High School Track Championships held at MacLeod Athletic Park.

Grade 12 middle distance runner Brooke Mussche won gold in the senior girls 800 meter race and earned a hard fought silver in the 1500m.

On the men’s side, it was Ian Vandergugten winning the senior 110m hurdles and Aiden Grout striking gold with an outstanding jump of 2.06 meters in the high jump to tie the Fraser Valley Record.

The event ran from May 13 to 16.

Mustangs head coach Andrew Lenton was pleased with the results from the senior athletes but also the quality and consistency of the younger team members who focused on the goal of punching a ticket to the BC High School Championships on May 30 in Kelowna.

“For many athletes the pressure to perform this early in the outdoor season can be overwhelming,” Lenton said.

“But I thought the Grades 8,9 and 10 athletes stepped up their mental game in pursuit of their performance goals.”

In all, the Mustangs took 20 medals and, as well, 23 Mustang athletes have now qualified for the 2019 BC High School Track and Field Championships in Kelowna from May 30 to June 1.

Senior Division

Brooke Mussche Gold -800m; Silver – 1500m

Holly Harrison Gold – high Jump

Cassie Brandsma Silver – high Jump

Sheleena Wiley Silver – 100m, 200m; Bronze – long jump

Alina Olson Bronze – 100m

Aiden Grout Gold – high jump

Jake Schmidt Silver – high jump

Zack Wergleland Bronze – discus

Harrison Trustham Silver – hurdles

Junior Division

Jade Lenton Gold – 400m; Silver – 800m

Nolan McEachern Gold – high jump

Ben Wergeland Silver – high jump

Grade 8 Division

Madison Gordon Silver – high jump, 200m hurdles

Owen Flack Silver – 400m

Isaac Humeniuk Bronze – 3000m

