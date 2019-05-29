Langley Mustangs winners at Fraser Valley High School Track Championships

Senior athletes led the way for the 35 Langley Mustangs athletes competing for their schools at the Fraser Valley High School Track Championships held at MacLeod Athletic Park.
Grade 12 middle distance runner Brooke Mussche won gold in the senior girls 800 meter race and earned a hard fought silver in the 1500m.
On the men’s side, it was Ian Vandergugten winning the senior 110m hurdles and Aiden Grout striking gold with an outstanding jump of 2.06 meters in the high jump to tie the Fraser Valley Record.
The event ran from May 13 to 16.
Mustangs head coach Andrew Lenton was pleased with the results from the senior athletes but also the quality and consistency of the younger team members who focused on the goal of punching a ticket to the BC High School Championships on May 30 in Kelowna.
“For many athletes the pressure to perform this early in the outdoor season can be overwhelming,” Lenton said.
“But I thought the Grades 8,9 and 10 athletes stepped up their mental game in pursuit of their performance goals.”
In all, the Mustangs took 20 medals and, as well, 23 Mustang athletes have now qualified for the 2019 BC High School Track and Field Championships in Kelowna from May 30 to June 1.
Senior Division
Brooke Mussche Gold -800m; Silver – 1500m
Holly Harrison Gold – high Jump
Cassie Brandsma Silver – high Jump
Sheleena Wiley Silver – 100m, 200m; Bronze – long jump
Alina Olson Bronze – 100m
Aiden Grout Gold – high jump
Jake Schmidt Silver – high jump
Zack Wergleland Bronze – discus
Harrison Trustham Silver – hurdles
Junior Division
Jade Lenton Gold – 400m; Silver – 800m
Nolan McEachern Gold – high jump
Ben Wergeland Silver – high jump
Grade 8 Division
Madison Gordon Silver – high jump, 200m hurdles
Owen Flack Silver – 400m
Isaac Humeniuk Bronze – 3000m
.
