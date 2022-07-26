Langley Olympians Swim Club shines at B.C.provincial championships

Medals, medals, and more medals, a new provincial record, and top honours for coach and two swimmers

The feeling you get when you win your event and break a provincial record. LOSC swimmers Katie Schroeder, Yeonwoo Choi, Madisen Jacques and Leila Fack celebrate their 4X50 medley win at the B.C. Summer Provincial Championships. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley Olympians Swim Club (LOSC) competitors broke one provincial and six club records at the B.C. Summer Provincial Championships.

Running from Thursday July 14th to Sunday July 17th, the event drew 533 swimmers from 38 teams across the province to the UBC Aquatic Centre.

One LOSC swimmer was awarded the aggregate trophy as the highest point earner in the 15-16 year girls category, one was named Swim BC female provincial swimmer of 2021, and head coach Brian Metcalfe was named Swim BC male coach of the year for 2021.

Katelyn Schroeder won five gold medals in the 100m backstroke, 400m individual medley, 50m backstroke, 200m individual medley and 200m backstroke. Schroeder also won three silver medals in the 100m freestyle, 50m butterfly and 100m butterfly. She broke a club record while swimming the 100m backstroke during the women’s 400m medley relay and was awarded the aggregate trophy as the highest point earner in the 15-16 women’s category.

Leila Fack won five gold, in the 100m freestyle (breaking a club record in the process), the 200m freestyle, 50m butterfly, 100m butterfly and 50m freestyle. She won silver in the 200m individual medley, and a bronze medal in the 50m backstroke.

LOSC’s Leila Fack was named Swim BC 2021 Provincial Female swimmer of the year at the B.C. Summer Provincial Championships. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Fack was named Swim BC 2021 Provincial Female swimmer of the year.

The medley relay team of Katie Schroeder, Yeonwoo Choi, Madisen Jacques and Leila Fack won gold in the 4X50 medley, and broke a provincial record, setting a new mark of 1:58.15.

The team of Katie Schroeder, Macey Larson, Madisen Jacques and Leila Fack won gold and broke three LOSC records in the 4×100 medley, 4×50 free relay and 4×200 free relay.

The LOSC men’s relay team won bronze in the 800m freestyle relay.

Alex Velicico won three gold, two silver and one bronze medal.

Macey Larson won three gold and one bronze.

Yeonwoo Choi won one gold, two silver and one bronze.

Madisen Jacques won one gold and one bronze.

Danny Park won a silver and a bronze.

Aiden Erickson took two bronze medals.

Jihoon Bae took one bronze.

The 15-member LOSC team finished seventh overall.

Up next, the Canadian Senior and Junior Championships running July 25th – 31st in Montreal.

