Langley paddlers rock Regina

Local athletes do well at Sprint National championships

Langley’s Quinn Thomson, in foreground, who paddled for False Creek Racing Canoe Club, achieved a bronze medal in the U16 Men’s 6,000 metre race at Canoe Kayak Canada’s Sprint National Championships (Larissa Thomson/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley’s Quinn Thomson brought home bronze from the Canoe Kayak Canada’s Sprint National Championships held in Regina.

Thomson, who paddled for False Creek Racing Canoe Club, achieved a bronze medal in the U16 Men’s 6,000 metre race out of 30 other paddlers.

Held from August 27th to September 1st, the championships brought over 2,000 Canadian athletes from 40 clubs from across the country to Wascana Lake.

Competitors included members of the Canadian National Team.

Fort Canoe Kayak Club sent a contingent of nine paddlers; Abby Charlesworth, Elliot Hoyt, Ben Muench, Noah Said, Omar Said, Landon McQuarrie, and Charlie Toth, led by head coach Connor Fehr, a former nationals competitor himself.

McQuarrie finished fourth in Jr. Mens C4 1000 metre, Noah Said was sixth in Jr. Mens C2 200 metre and ninth in U18 Mens C2 1000 metre, Omar Said,was sixth in Jr. Mens C2 200 metre, Charlie Toth was seventh in U16 mens K4 1000 metre, Muench and Hoyt were ninth in Jr K2 500m, and Abby Charlesworth came in 11th in U16 Women’s.

Inga Kruse, commodore of the club, had praise for all the club members, especially the younger athletes who were taking part in their first-ever national event.

“Charlie, Landon and Abby, it was their first time,” Kruse told the Langley Advance Times.

“They did a good job for the sport and our club and we’re very proud of them.

“They were astonishing they worked so, so hard. I was very happy with the results.”

Kruse described the younger paddlers as “fierce’ competitors

Kruse noted Fort Canoe Kayak athletes from age eight and up train all year round in order to prepare for local and national regattas while also “learning how to become hardworking athletes.”

BC also entered a war canoe into the Mixed U18 C15 race after a hiatus of approximately 20 years. The boat was comprised of kids from Vancouver, the Lower Mainland, the Yukon Territory, and Vancouver Island.

