Former Brookswood star Louise Forsyth will be playing in the Vancouver Showcase, the first ever NCAA basketball tournament to take place in Canada. File photo

Langley player to compete in first NCAA basketball tournament in Canada

Former Brookswood star Louise Forsyth to play in Vancouver Showcase

When the tournament draw came out for the upcoming NCAA Vancouver Showcase, nobody was more excited than former Brookswood star Louise Forsyth.

The Vancouver Showcase is the first ever NCAA basketball tournament to take place in Canada, running November 18-24th at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

Forsyth will be making her BC homecoming as a second year member of the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

Gonzaga, who won the West Coast Conference last season, will open the women’s tournament on Nov. 22 at noon against the defending NCAA National Champions, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be having these NCAA games in Vancouver, and to be able to play in front of my friends and family” said Forsyth.

“And I’m equally excited to be playing against Notre Dame (last years National Champion). It should be a great game for everyone to see.”

READ MORE: No overlooking Forsyth anymore

READ MORE: Strong Langley flavour for Fraser Valley all-star teams

The Vancouver Showcase is a new college basketball tournament that will be first played Nov. 18-20 at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

Eight men’s and eight women’s basketball teams will play in the tournament over a three-day period with four games each day.

“It’s going to be an incredible week of basketball” said David Munro, Founding Partner and Tournament Co-Director.

“We are thrilled to have Louise and the Gonzaga Bulldogs taking part in the inaugural event.”

