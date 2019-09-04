Brookswood Secondary School student Hudson Zazelenchuk and Walnut Grove Secondary School Jonathan Grywacheski played for the U15 Team BC that made it to the finals and a silver medal at the national championships in Kelowna on the Labour Day weekend. ( Megan Zazelenchuk/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley players help B.C. teams to medal wins at national championships

Gold and silver harvested at field and box lacrosse tournaments

Langley lacrosse players helped four B.C. teams get to the medal round at recent national box and field lacrosse championships.

At the National field lacrosse tournament on the Labour Day weekend in Kelowna, Brookswood Secondary School student Hudson Zazelenchuk and Walnut Grove Secondary School Jonathan Grywacheski played for the U15 Team BC that made it to the finals and a silver medal after losing to the Ontario team.

Langley’s Cooper Gettel played on the U18 Team B.C. at the same event, with the same outcome; a silver medal after a defate at the hands of the Onatrio team.

READ ALSO: The undefeated: a perfect season for Thunder novice lacrosse team

Box lacrosse championships, played indoors on a smaller field with fewer players, saw Langley players play for two medal-winning B.C. teams from Aug. 20th to 24th in Coquitlam.

Team B.C. peewee boys won silver, while girls bantam won gold.

Langley’s Macie Beck-Boreson played on the bantam team while Austin Vanichuk, Maximo Goller and Brayden Longacre played on the peewee team.

Vanichuk was named to the all-star team.

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

 

U15 Team BC that made it to the national field lacrosse finals and a silver medal at the national championships in Kelowna on the Labour Day weekend. ( Megan Zazelenchuk/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
Langley the site for ringette trial session
Next story
Nick Nurse keen to recruit more Canadian basketball players

Just Posted

Surviving a crash: how a few millimetres made all the difference for Aldergrove resident

Semi trailer ‘pinned’ Sarah Champoux inside her truck cab

Boy struck, injured near Langley pedestrian crossing bridge

He suffered internal injuries and required surgery

Current Langley councillor demands apology from former councillor

Accusations of defamation are unfounded, says ex-Township politician Angie Quaale

Langley players help B.C. teams to medal wins at national championships

Gold and silver harvested at field and box lacrosse tournaments

VIDEO: Langley comes out for Corvettes

Prestons sponsors annual opportunity to showcase one brand of collector car – the Corvette

VIDEO: Hurricane Dorian headed to the Maritimes, Quebec

Canadian Hurricane Centre says storm expected this weekend as Category 1 or strong tropical storm

Former B.C. Mountie charged with seven counts of breach of trust

BC Prosecution Service announced the charges have been approved

Lower Mainland nursery’s plan to house 70 temporary workers hailed as a ‘template’ for other farms

Council lauds farm’s proposal to build new housing for temporary foreign workers

Public should stay away from target of latest Surrey shooting, RCMP say

Police say man shot in Fraser Heights this week poses ‘a risk to public safety’

Kelowna company apologizes for vulgar sign after vandalism

The questionable sign was only up for a brief period of time, according to Mission Group

If you think the Lower Mainland experienced a cooler-than-normal summer, you’re W-R-O-N-G

As summers go, 2019 seemed cool. But it was anything but according to Environment Canada

Tiësto, Major Lazer to headline Vancouver’s big CONTACT music fest this winter

‘Canada’s largest indoor music festival’ at BC Place in December

B.C. rent increases to be held to 2.6% for next year

Second year for annual increases to be held to inflation rate

‘Significant progress’ as 30,000 fish move through Fraser River at landslide site

While chinook numbers are dropping now, they’re expecting a million pink salmon to head upriver

Most Read