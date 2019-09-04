Langley players help B.C. teams to medal wins at national championships

Gold and silver harvested at field and box lacrosse tournaments

Brookswood Secondary School student Hudson Zazelenchuk and Walnut Grove Secondary School Jonathan Grywacheski played for the U15 Team BC that made it to the finals and a silver medal at the national championships in Kelowna on the Labour Day weekend. ( Megan Zazelenchuk/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley lacrosse players helped four B.C. teams get to the medal round at recent national box and field lacrosse championships.

At the National field lacrosse tournament on the Labour Day weekend in Kelowna, Brookswood Secondary School student Hudson Zazelenchuk and Walnut Grove Secondary School Jonathan Grywacheski played for the U15 Team BC that made it to the finals and a silver medal after losing to the Ontario team.

Langley’s Cooper Gettel played on the U18 Team B.C. at the same event, with the same outcome; a silver medal after a defate at the hands of the Onatrio team.

Box lacrosse championships, played indoors on a smaller field with fewer players, saw Langley players play for two medal-winning B.C. teams from Aug. 20th to 24th in Coquitlam.

Team B.C. peewee boys won silver, while girls bantam won gold.

Langley’s Macie Beck-Boreson played on the bantam team while Austin Vanichuk, Maximo Goller and Brayden Longacre played on the peewee team.

Vanichuk was named to the all-star team.

