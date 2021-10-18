Langley Rams make it six

Langley Rams increased their winning streak to six with a 34-7 victory over Westshore Rebels on Oct. 17. (file)

Westshore Rebels had another crack at the Langley Rams, this time on the island team’s home field at Starlight stadium in Langford on Sunday, Oct. 17.

The last time the two teams met was Oct. 2 at McLeod, stadium in Langley where the Rams won 37-7.

This time, the game ended with a 34-7 score in favour of the visiting Langley team, who improved their unbeaten streak to six.

Rams were leading 12-7 by the half, then shut down the Rebels offense for the rest of the game.

Daniel Kubongo accounted for two Langley touchdowns, while Xavion Fleary and Mario Johnson had one six-pointer each.

Kicker Tato Ferreyro Araya had one field goal, two singles and four converts to round out the Rams scoring.

Demar Hohnstein had the lone touchdown for the Rebels in the second quarter, with Marco Dizy getting a convert.

Archive video of the game can be watched here.

Undefeated Rams continue to lead the CJFL British Columbia conference, with Okanagan Sun close behind with seven games – six wins and one loss.

Rebels are fifth among the six teams on the conference.

Up next, Rams host Kamloops Broncos at McLeod stadium on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 4 p.m.

