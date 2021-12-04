Langley Rams win Canadian Bowl

First time team has taken national championship

Rams Daniel Kabongo (no. 4), seen here during a November game against the Rebels, was named special team player of the game as Langley won the Canadian Bowl Saturday afternoon, shutting out the Ontario Conference champion London Beefeaters 37-0.

Langley Rams won the Canadian Bowl Saturday afternoon, Dec. 4, shutting out the Ontario Conference champion London Beefeaters 37-0 in London, Ontario for the first national title in franchise history.

Exultant Rams president Derek Henneberry said the team was seeking redemption from previous championship losses, and achieved it.

“Seventy-five years in the making,” Henneberry commented.

“It’s about time.”

Rams defence scored a record 10 quarterback sacks on route to their first-ever CJFL championship.

Rams Tyler Eckert was ‘an absolute beast” on defence,” said Henneberry, who has been calling the Rams defence the “best in the league.”

Eckert was named Canadian Bowl defensive player of the game .

Rams quarterback Michael Calvert was named offensive player of the game and his favourite target, wide receiver Daniel Kabongo, won special team honours.

Rams defence roster includes five conference all-stars, two all-Canadians and conference defensive player of the year.

They have allowed an average of four points a game during the regular season and during playoffs, they gave up an average of eight.

The Bowl game saw Tato Ferreyro-Araya complete two first quarter field goals before the Beefeaters gave up five conceded safeties, for a 14-0 lead by Langley at halftime.

In the third quarter, CJFL rookie of the year Kabongo returned a punt 85-yards for a major.

Then Calvert struck for a 15-yard touchdown to Mario Johnson to increase the lead to 30-0.

Early in the fourth quarter, Derek Best made it into the end zone for the final points of the game.

It was the first Bowl shutout since 2003, and the first B.C. Conference team victory at the national championship since 2009.

