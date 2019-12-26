Langley readies for junior curling championships

A few volunteer positions are still open

Nigel Easton, the former manager of the Langley Curling Centre, helped the club bid to host the 2020 New Holland Canadian Junior Curling Championships. (Langley Advance Times file)

It was disappointing news for organizers of the 2020 juniors, who were looking forward to having Tyler Tardi close out his junior career before a local crowd.

“We were hoping to have the Tardi team in their last year, but they have decided to go to the men’s and play for the Brier,” organizer Nigel Easton commented.

“We are disappointed, but we fully understand their need to move up. We wish them all the best in the men’s event.”

He noted Tardi finished his junior career “on top of the world” as three-time Canadian junior men’s champion.

READ MORE: 2020 New Holland Canadian Juniors will playout in Langley

The 2020 New Holland Canadian Junior Men’s and Women’s Curling Championships will be played Jan. 18 to 26 in Langley at the George Preston arena.

Easton said the Langley junior event is coming together, with 208 of 225 volunteer positions filled.

“It’s a pretty big volunteer requirement, but we’re almost there.”

There are still opening for security, players lounge, and sales positions.

To apply, visit www.langleycurlingclub.com and click on “2020 junior nationals” and “volunteers” to apply online.

All applicants must complete a criminal record check.

Play will take place on five sheets in the ice at George Preston Recreation Centre, Easton described.

“We’re using three sheets in the curling club, and there will be bleachers there for on-ice viewing.”

READ ALSO: Langley curling club manager easing into retirement

It will be the first time the Canadian junior championships have been contested in Langley, but the community has hosted significant curling events in the past — none bigger than the 2012 World Financial Group Continental Cup when Team World prevailed over Team North America at the Langley Events Centre.

It will be the seventh time British Columbia has hosted the combined Canadian juniors.

B.C. teams have won a combined 10 Canadian junior championships — the most recent being Tardi’s team, representing the Langley Curling Centre, winning three straight; in 2017 at Victoria, 2018 at Shawinigan, Que., and 2019 in Prince Albert, Sask.

Alberta has won a leading 16 junior men’s titles, while Saskatchewan is second with 14. In women’s, Saskatchewan boasts a leading 11 victories, followed by Alberta with nine.

Winners will represent Canada at the 2020 world junior championships in Russia.

Tickets for the Canadian juniors can be purchased at www.langleycurlingclub.com.

Cost ranges from $10 for a single draw to $20 day passes and $125 event passes.

Children 16 and under accompanied by an adult family member are admitted free.



dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter